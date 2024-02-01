Exemplifi Has Been Awarded The Web Excellence Award For A Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Web Excellence Awards , one of the most prestigious web awards competitions, has announced the winners for the year 2023. Web Excellence Award is a great honor and testament to a company's talent in the digital space, considering the immense competition, which comprises 1500 entries from 26 countries across six continents in 2023.Exemplifi has been awarded the Web Excellence Award for exceptional website design in the category of transportation for Acerail's website. It is a great honor for Exemplifi to have received the award "two times in a row", formerly for great website redesign, development, and management services in 2022. Receiving the Web Excellence Award consecutively for two years specifically under the category of transportation shows their standard of work with transit agencies.Vinod Pabba, CEO of Exemplifi, shares his excitement about this award“ We've been at the fore-front of creating digital solutions for the transit and transportation industry for some time now. Our solutions include real-time location updates, up-to-the-minute schedules, and convenient ticket booking options to name a few. It's a great feeling to be recognized for our work and win the Web Excellence Award consecutively.”

