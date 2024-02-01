Delhi Minor Death: 12-Year-Old Died Due To Septicaemic Shock, Reveals Autopsy Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The post-mortem report of a 12-year-old boy, who died after nine days after being allegedly assaulted by some students of senior classes at his school in north Delhi, revealed that he died due to septicaemic shock as a result of an injury to the left knee due to blunt force trauma, police said on Thursday.

According to police, on January 20, information was received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar regarding the death of a minor during treatment.

On reaching hospital, it was ascertained that the 12-year-old boy, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was admitted in emergency ward by his father at 7 p.m. on the same day and had died during the course of treatment.

"Inquest proceedings were initiated and the statements of the father and other family members of the deceased boy were recorded. The father of the boy, in his statement, stated that on January 11, his son, after returning from school, told him that he was beaten by the students of senior classes and complained of injury in his left knee," said a senior police official.

He took his son to the Deep Chand Bandu Hospital, where he was prescribed some medicines and referred to Ortho OPD for further treatment.

"The Ortho OPD was closed on January 11, when they had reached the hospital in the afternoon, and the patient did not report to Ortho OPD subsequently," said the official.

On January 15, the minor was taken to a private clinic in Rohini, where some other medicines were prescribed. "On January 20 as the health of the child deteriorated further, the child was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he died during treatment. The father has also alleged medical negligence,” said the official.

"Accordingly, a medical board was constituted to conduct the post-mortem of the deceased boy. The autopsy was videographed and photographed. As per the PM report, the death has been caused due to septicaemic shock as a result of an injury to the left knee due to blunt force trauma," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, M.K. Meena said.

"A case under 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sarai Rohilla ;police station on the statement of the father and has been taken up for investigation," he added.

