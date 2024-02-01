Retail Automation Market Set To Soar Past USD 35.90 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Retail Automation market size is expected to reach USD 35.90 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 10.10% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing customer demand for efficiency and convenience, rising labor costs and workforce shortages, growing adoption of digital technologies, need for enhanced inventory management, demand for personalized shopping experiences, competition among retailers to stay competitive, and desire to reduce human errors are fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Retail Automation market, the adoption of AI and machine learning for predictive analytics, increased focus on cashierless stores and frictionless checkout experiences, the rise of autonomous delivery and fulfillment solutions, the integration of robotics and automation in warehousing and supply chain operations, the expansion of contactless payment and mobile wallet options are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Retail automation uses technology to automate tasks and processes in the retail industry. This can include inventory management, order fulfillment, customer service, and marketing. Retail automation can help retailers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide a better customer experience.

Point-of-Sale (POS) Systems Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Point-of-Sale (POS) Systems dominates the global online market as they are crucial for processing transactions and managing sales data. They are likely to remain a fundamental component of retail automation because every retail business, regardless of size, requires a means to handle payments and track sales.

Inventory Management is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the inventory management is the leading segment as retailers must optimize stock levels, reduce carrying costs, and ensure products are available when customers demand them. Automation solutions that improve inventory accuracy and efficiency, such as RFID technology and autonomous robots, will likely drive sales. Retailers can reduce overstocking and stockouts, improving customer satisfaction and cost savings.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States, has been a prominent player in the retail automation market. Factors contributing to its dominance include a large and technologically advanced retail sector, a high degree of consumer acceptance of automation, and the presence of major technology companies and retailers.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Retail Automation market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the significant players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Retail Automation.

Key Developments in the Retail Automation Market

Toshiba Corporation unveiled its latest point-of-sale (POS) system, designed to enhance checkout speed and efficiency. The new POS system incorporates advanced features such as biometric authentication and mobile payment integration.

