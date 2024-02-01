Verizon Unveils A Hot Ticket For Customers With “Verizon Live” In Las Vegas Leading Up To Super Bowl LVIII

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon customers will have one of the hottest tickets in Las Vegas in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII – exclusive access to“Verizon Live,” a four-day activation filled with meet-and-greets with their favorite NFL athletes, intimate discussions with popular actors and recording artists, and programming celebrating the very best in entertainment, sports and music – only from the network football fans rely on.



Access an exclusive lineup of events, only for Verizon customers

“Verizon Live,” will take over Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club to host a series of events showcasing talent and content from partners like Netflix, Max, UNINTERRUPTED and Apple Music.



The confirmed lineup includes:



Thursday, February 8: Netflix Presents: @NetflixGeeked Kickoff

Join Netflix and Verizon ahead of the big game for a night of exclusive first looks at some of Netflix's most highly anticipated releases. Guests will have a chance to hear first hand from producers, creators, and talent, and preview exclusive clips from upcoming titles Avatar: The Last Airbender, 3 Body Problem, and Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

Confirmed Netflix talent in attendance will be:



Avatar: The Last Airbender (On Netflix February 22): Gordon Cormier,“Aang”, Kiawentiio,“Katara”, Dallas Liu,“Prince Zuko”, Ian Ousley,“Sokka”

3 Body Problem (On Netflix March 21) : Creators Alexander Woo, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Rebel Moon - Part 2: The Scargiver (On Netflix April 19) : Zack Snyder, Filmmaker, Sofia Boutella,“Kora”



Friday, February 9 : Max: Hacks Watch Party

Ahead of the highly anticipated Spring 2024 return of Emmy® Award-winning Max Original comedy series Hacks, catch up on the show with star Hannah Einbinder and star, co-creator, executive producer, writer and director Paul W. Downs . Hannah and Paul will watch clips from the season two finale with fans, providing behind the scenes stories from set, and insight into the making of the show.



Saturday, February 10: Verizon presents:“Run the Playlist Live”

Join Verizon and UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, for a special event where fans can experience the creation of the first-ever NFL player-curated Super Bowl LVIII playlist, only on Apple Music.

Hosted by former college football player and influencer Deestroying , fans will experience a real-time conversation with NFL legends Sauce Gardner , Ed Reed , Amon-Ra St. Brown and Reggie Wayne , as they discuss their favorite music and curate a unique playlist for Super Bowl LVIII with the help of DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak who will be spinning vinyl all night. The event will be live streamed on the UNINTERRUPTED YouTube channel.

Following the conversation, guests will enjoy an exclusive performance from GRAMMY-nominated artist, visionary and actor, Tobe Nwigwe, as well as meet-and-greets with NFL stars.

Visit verizon/superbowl for the full schedule and ongoing programming updates, as well as details on how Verizon customers can secure access to“Verizon Live.”

Verizon customers score savings with myPlan

“Verizon Live,” brings to life the value customers can access on the things they love via myPlan . Verizon recently announced a new streaming bundle available to myPlan customers: for the first time, ad-supported services from entertainment must-haves Netflix and Max are being offered together for just $10 per month, providing customers with more than 40% in savings that they can't get anywhere else. The Netflix & Max (With Ads) bundle is among ten $10 monthly perks available to Verizon customers through myPlan, including Apple TV+, +play credits to save on more streaming and content, Walmart+, TravelPass and more.

That means customers can get two content bundles with myPlan perks - the Disney Bundle1 (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) and the Netflix & Max (With Ads) bundle2 – which include five streaming services for just $20 per month.



Verizon uses its strategic relationships with the biggest players in sports and entertainment to unlock value for its customers, from savings on the streaming platforms they love, to providing access to an unforgettable experience in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week. Tune into Super Bowl LVIII on Paramount+ and NFL+ (on mobile), accessible for Verizon customers via +play.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

