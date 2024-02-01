Risk Strategies Acquires Ralph C. Wilson Agency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands Central region specialty expertise into Michigan

BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired Ralph C. Wilson Agency , a full-service risk management and employee benefits consulting firm and insurance agency headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Founded in 1923 and one of the largest independent agencies in Michigan, Ralph C. Wilson Agency is licensed to operate in over 40 states nationally and offers a wide range of coverage expertise, from general and professional liability to property, cyber, and workers' compensation insurance. Its industry expertise ranges from auto dealers and manufacturers to marinas, nonprofits, and veterinarians.

“Having a firm as storied and trusted as the Ralph C. Wilson Agency join our family is truly exciting,” said Steve Giannone, Central Region Leader, Risk Strategies.“Their century of success in Michigan is a testament to the firm's people, their expertise, and commitment to their community. It's a great fit for Risk Strategies.”

Founded as a family business, the agency was operated for many decades by Ralph C. Wilson Jr., perhaps best known nationally as the owner of the National Football League's Buffalo Bills franchise. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is an enduring legacy of Wilson and his commitment to supporting the quality of life of the people of Southeast Michigan and Western New York.

“In seeking a way to perpetuate this business that would best serve our people, clients, and the Wilson family's values, we saw Risk Strategies as an ideal match,” said Bob Farris, President & CEO, Ralph C. Wilson Agency.“Its specialist approach adds resources and expertise for clients, its flat national structure and collaborative approach opens new possibilities for our people, and its commitment to supporting communities where they do business is right in line with our culture.”

The acquisition of Ralph C. Wilson Agency is Risk Strategies first entry into Michigan and reflects deepening engagement in the Midwest. In 2023 alone, Risk Strategies has invested and grown in the Midwest by acquiring Illinois-based IZALE Financial Group, Ohio-based First Insurance Group, and the insurance business of Johnson Financial Group in Wisconsin.

Marsh, Berry & Company was the exclusive financial advisor to Ralph C. Wilson Agency.

