FUJIFILM Sonosite Introduces Sonosite Voice Assist, A Groundbreaking Voice Command Feature For Point Of Care Ultrasound

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now available with the Sonosite PX and Sonosite LX point of care ultrasound systems, the feature is designed to streamline workflow and prioritize sterility

Bothell, WA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc., the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, today announced the launch of Sonosite Voice Assist application, a first-of-its-kind voice command feature that enables proceduralists to control their Sonosite PX and Sonosite LX systems hands-free during sterile or clean procedures, including central venous access, peripheral nerve blocks, among many other intricate patient procedures. The Voice Assist is easily activated with a simple voice command,“Activate Voice,” whereby proceduralists are immediately able to control many of the critical functions hands-free during an exam.

FUJIFILM Sonosite's Voice Assist feature allows users to freeze and save images, adjust gain settings, and add color flow all through the proceduralists voice command. The feature helps reduce healthcare provider costs and streamlines workflow by eliminating the need for an assistant to be in the room to help complete an exam or procedure. Additionally, the hands-free operation allows the proceduralist to stay fully focused on the patient, contributing to a safer, more sterile environment.

“This groundbreaking advancement demonstrates FUJIFILM Sonosite's commitment to not only enhancing its products but also improving patient care and empowering healthcare professionals to deliver the best possible medical services," said Rich Fabian, chief executive officer and president of FUJIFILM Sonosite.“Performing ultrasound without having to touch and configure controls not only helps to maintain a sterile environment and enhance flexibility but makes performing an exam more accessible for every level of user.”

To learn more about Sonosite Voice Assist and how the feature helps providers deliver exceptional patient care, click here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver“Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030 ,click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: .

CONTACT: Marissa Confredo FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 914-343-4761 ...