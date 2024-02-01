Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“ Blockmate ” or the“ Company ”) announces that it will be hosting an online briefing to provide investors with a progress update on Blockmate investee Hivello that raised USD$2 as announced yesterday.



The funding was secured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round. Once converted, the post-money implied valuation of Blockmate's 67% stake is USD $6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 .

The webinar will include a presentation by Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg and Blockmate Chairman/Hivello Co-Founder, Domenic Carosa, followed by a Q&A session.

Date : Monday, 5 February 2023

Time : 6.00pm (EST) / 3.00pm (PST)

Register at :

Upon registration, investors will receive a joining link for the webinar direct to their registered email.

There is also an option to dial in to join via audio with the following phone number and Webinar ID:

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468

Webinar ID: 938 7809 2972

Investors can view a recent video interview with Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg and Blockmate Chairman and Hivello Co-Founder, Domenic Carosa here:

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, climate and energy storage. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download our free passive income app at ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at

Forward-Looking Information

1 There is no guarantee this valuation will be realised.