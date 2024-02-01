VALENTINE's DAY IS SPECIAL AT THE NEWLY RENOVATED GRAND GALVEZ IN GALVESTON, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GALVESTON, TX, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with an enchanting escape at the Grand Galvez in Galveston, TX . Nestled along the sun-kissed and picturesque Gulf Coast, the Grand Galvez invites couples to indulge in a romantic rendezvous with its exclusive Valentine's Day special on Wednesday, February 14.

Guests can elevate their Valentine's Day celebration with the Grand Galvez's special package, which includes:

.Luxurious accommodations in a charming king room

oRate varies upon occupancy

.Six enchanting roses to adorn the guest room

.Indulgent full breakfast served in the comfort of a king size bed

Whether couples are seeking a serene retreat or an adventure-filled getaway, the Grand Galvez offers the perfect backdrop for creating timeless memories.

To reserve a spot for this unforgettable Valentine's Day special, please contact the Grand Galvez at 409-765-7721. Availability is limited.

Celebrate at the Grand Galvez and make this Valentine's Day an occasion to cherish forever.

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy's diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the“Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar and poolside with menus developed by our talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit , and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit .



