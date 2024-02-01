Aspen Grove Appoints Ed O'regan As Chief Customer Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ed O'Regan, Chief Customer Officer, Aspen Grove Solutions

FREDERICK, MD, US, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aspen Grove Solutions, a leading provider of mortgage technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed O'Regan to the position of Chief Customer Officer.

Ed brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role with a deep knowledge of Aspen processes and customers, having spent the past decade in senior planning and account management roles in the company. Before Aspen, Ed held several management consultancy roles leading enterprise customer and government implementations with organizations such as Accenture and in partnership with SAP.

This appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for the company and its expanding network of customers and partners. It reflects Aspen's commitment to continuing delivery of best-in-class enterprise digitization solutions in the financial services industry and beyond.



About Aspen Grove Solutions



With locations in the US and Europe, Aspen Grove's enterprise platform automates, tracks, and manages any business process, including supply-chain management, while providing next-generation customer engagement. Aspen Grove helps clients to minimize risk, reduce cost, increase productivity, and ensure better outcomes for all stakeholders. The Aspen Grove platform manages the synchronization of business processes across the supply chain through workflow, automation, and risk mitigation. It is a rapid-deployment platform that can be configured to track any business process no matter the complexity or boundaries.

