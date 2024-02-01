Wellness Coach Launches Next Generation EAP Program In Partnership With CCA Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wellness Coach Announces Strategic Partnership with CCA, Inc. to Expand Mental Health Services

- D Sharma, CEO of Wellness CoachLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellness Coach Announces Strategic Partnership with CCA , Inc. to Expand Mental Health ServicesIn response to the growing mental health challenges in the workplace, Wellness Coach, in collaboration with Corporate Counseling Associates, Inc. (CCA), is excited to introduce our Next Generation Employee Assistance Program (EAP). This initiative is a comprehensive solution to the pressing mental health needs of today's workforce.Key Features of Our Next Generation EAP Solution::** 24/7 Access to Professional Support: Immediate assistance from experienced counselors, ensuring support is always available.** Personalized Counseling and Coaching: Six or more EAP counseling sessions per employee per year, supplemented by 12 or more personal coaching sessions.** Comprehensive Wellness Resources: Over 4,000 on-demand resources covering mental, physical, emotional, and financial wellbeing.** Engaging Wellness Programs and Challenges: Interactive wellness programs and live community classes, fostering a culture of health and wellbeing.** Innovative Technology: Easy access through mobile apps, web portal, and integrations with platforms like Slack and Teams. Our AI-driven Ruth system offers tailored health recommendations.** Family & Friend Benefits: Extend wellness benefits to employees' networks with additional licenses.** 100+ Languages supported for your global workforceFor over four decades, CCA has been a pioneer in creating tailored mental healthcare solutions, focusing on fostering emotionally healthy and productive workplace environments. Their expertise in clinical and organizational psychology, backed by a legacy of supporting management, HR, and employees through counseling, executive coaching, and specialized development programs, aligns seamlessly with Wellness Coach's mission of holistic care​​.CCA Inc.President John Levy stated,“It's rare to find a partner who shares our commitment to supporting individuals and shifting workplace cultures to promote wellbeing. We're thrilled to collaborate with Wellness Coach in this joint mission, complementing their comprehensive coaching services with the addition of our holistic EAP and Work-Life programs.”Wellness Coach CEO D Sharma stated, "Our collaboration with CCA is a game-changer in the realm of mental health care for our members. Our Next Generation EAP is one more way we are bringing enhanced capability to our platform, allowing HR to focus on one point solution rather than many,and employees to have one app to remember for all their wellbeing needs "Through this partnership, Wellness Coach and CCA aim to create a more inclusive, caring, and emotionally resilient workplace culture, ensuring mental health is accessible and prioritized in corporate environments.About Wellness Coach:Wellness Coach is an industry leader in enterprise wellbeing and preventative care solutions, offering a full spectrum of care for mental and physical health. Its services range from digital health tools to personal coaching and now, clinical counseling solutions in partnership with CCA.About CCA, Inc.:Corporate Counseling Associates, Inc. (CCA) has been a leader in workplace mental healthcare since 1984, providing counseling, learning & development programs, executive coaching, and consulting, focusing on creating collaborative, respectful, and emotionally healthy workplaces.For more information about Wellness Coach and its comprehensive range of services, please visit . To learn more about CCA and its specialized mental health solutions, visit .

