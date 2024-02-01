Energy Service Contractor Network Expands To Mexico To Grow The Energy Savings-As-A-Service Investment Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Network provides project opportunities, Energy-as-a-Service sales training, and the investment platform to fund the contractor's projects by removing the CapEx and Debt barriers.Decarbonization of our buildings and industries is going to be very capital intensive. Climate Goals are creating a battle over the capital that companies have between growing the company and their primary focus and the need for carbon reduction. Onsite solves this problem through our Energy-as-a-Service Investment Platform by providing the capital for the energy upgrades and simply charges a monthly service fee that is less than the business currently spends.Fritz Kreiss, Onsite's CEO commented,” Every energy efficiency contractor in Mexico has a stack of proposals they thought were done deals but instead they got 'It's just not in the budget and we aren't borrowing any money'. Selling Energy-as-a-Service removes this major barrier. Business owners view the use of their capital as a tool to grow the company and not reduce energy or for decarbonization. Onsite Utility Services makes the investment in the energy infrastructure to reduce the carbon footprint so the business can keep their capital focused on growing revenue.”Fritz Kreiss added,“We work through our Mexican Contractor Network as our local presence to do energy audits, installations, and service for our projects. And of course, we provide our Energy-as-a-Service funding platform for the contractors to fund their own projects and grow their business. Climate change goals are impacting the large Mexican industrial base as well as the amazing resorts that are very energy intensive to reduce your carbon footprint, but the use of capital is always a battle over a company's priorities.”Onsite Utility Services Capital invests in energy solutions ranging from Lighting, BESS, Geothermal HVAC, chiller optimization, RTU optimization, power solutions, cogeneration to phase change thermal energy storage, sustainable roofing or Refrigeration optimization. For further info go to .About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across USA, Canada and Mexico. They can be reached at ....

