Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority Successfully Operates Incheon-IFEZ Promotion Pavilion At CES 2024 With 10K+ Visitor

Incheon City and the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority participated in CES 2024, showcasing innovative Incheon startups to attendees from worldwide.

INCHEON, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Incheon Metropolitan City and the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZA) recently participated in the world's largest information technology (IT) and consumer electronics exhibition, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024. They proudly announced the successful operation of the“Incheon-Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) Promotion Pavilion,” located at the main exhibition hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the only main pavilion for a local government agency from South Korea. The pavilion was showcased under the theme“Light up the Future with Smart AI·Robot Solutions” and operated for four days from January 9 to 12 local time, covering an area of approximately 40 square meters.During CES 2024, where over 150 countries and around 3,500 global tech companies gathered, Incheon startups, supported by entities like Incheon Startup Park and Incheon Economic Promotion Agency, garnered attention. Simultaneously, promising companies and startups from Incheon presented innovative smart city technologies, unveiling Incheon's vision for a“first-class smart hub city” to the global audience.The Incheon-IFEZ Promotion Pavilion, situated in the artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics section of the Las Vegas Convention Center, became a focal point with a total of 9,561 attendees, including representatives from companies and organizations, showcasing the international significance of Incheon as a global city. Notably, active export consultations took place within the pavilion, with companies like SK Shieldus and Mondrian AI achieving remarkable figures – 1,019 export consultations and a total consultation amount of USD 31.22 million – a record-breaking achievement considering the scale and frequency of talks by participating companies.Additionally, Incheon City and related entities conducted various programs actively supporting the overseas promotion of Incheon companies and organizations within the pavilion. On the first day, the“Incheon Media Stage,” an open interview event for foreign media, attracted over 100 foreign journalists, aiming to introduce the roadmap of Incheon's smart city development to the global press and multinational attendees. Mayor Yu Jeong-bok, participating in person, drew significant attention during the event, where renowned international media outlets such as Ubergizmo (USA) and Le Café du Geek (France) conducted interviews.Mayor Yu Jeong-bok, in a candid discussion with Hubert Nguyen, Editor-in-Chief of Ubergizmo, emphasized,“If there was a saying that 'all roads lead to Rome,' today, we can say that all sky routes lead to Incheon. With Incheon International Airport as a global hub and Incheon Port and IFEZ playing a crucial role as major arteries for people and logistics, Incheon is ready to collaborate with cities worldwide.”From the second to the fourth day of CES 2024, Incheon companies' and organizations' pitching sessions were held on the stage of the Incheon-IFEZ Pavilion. Companies such as SK Shieldus, Incheon Traffic Information Center, Procyan, Rovigos, ABLE Labs, Mondrian AI, UniUni, INO Friends, Lordsystem, Sheco, JChi Global, and VIVA Innovation presented their technologies on this stage.Moreover, at the K-Startup Integrated Pavilion in the Eureka Park zone of The Venetian Expo, 16 companies supported by Incheon Technopark and Incheon Creative Economy Innovation Center formed the Incheon zone. These companies operated promotional booths, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and products to the global audience.During CES 2024, key figures from Incheon and IFEZ toured the Las Vegas Convention Center and Eureka Park, directly participating in promoting pavilions domestically and internationally. This provided an opportunity to experience first-hand the core technologies and trends that will shape the future smart city of Incheon.In addition to these achievements, Incheon-based companies received recognition at CES 2024 by winning one Best of CES 2024 Innovation Award and 11 CES 2024 Innovation Award Honorees. Notably, companies such as Lordsystem, which developed the 'TripPASS' platform for global travelers' tourism and financial services, secured both the Grand Innovation Award and an Innovation Award, highlighting the effectiveness of Incheon Startup Park's support. These companies possess technologies preventing information forgery and unauthorized use, encrypt end-to-end data transmission, and extract e-passport chips. They comply with international financial cloud standards and establish a high-level security system based on blockchain DID (Decentralized Identity) to maximize trust in their TripPASS platform.Furthermore, companies like Gole Robotics, developing construction site robots, Safeware, creating personal mobility airbag vests, and Sheco, working on marine pollution AI monitoring systems and robots for marine debris control and water quality purification, along with Little Cat, BANF, and Verses, which focus on AI-based smart city projects, each received an Innovation Award, proving their global technological prowess.Byeon Ju-young, Acting Director of Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority, expressed,“Building on the success of CES, we will actively support promoting IFEZ's smart city to the world and enable Incheon startups to advance as global companies.”

