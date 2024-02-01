Akshay Oberoi Shares ‘Fatherly Advice’ Anil Kapoor Gave Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently-released film 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, has opened up on the 'fatherly advice' given to him by his co-actor in the film, Anil Kapoor.

The 'Gurgaon' actor said that ever since Anil Kapoor gave him the advice, he made a mental note of it and he still sticks to it.

Akshay and Anil Kapoor have worked together on many projects, including 'Selection Day', 'Thar', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', and now 'Fighter'.

Talking about the advice, Akshay told IANS,“Anil sir is an institution in himself. He has seen my journey from the start. He produced the show 'Selection Day' which I worked in. I did a cameo with him in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'; I did another cameo with him in 'Thar', and now I have a much bigger role in 'Fighter' with him. He has inspired me in many ways, his energy and his desire to succeed is infectious."

He added, "Since he has seen my journey from the start, he always gives me amazing advice. He gave me fatherly advice when he told me to keep working no matter what, because if you take a break from the industry, the industry tends to forget you.

"I made a mental note of that because if Anil sir is saying this, then who am I? If 'The Anil Kapoor' can't take a break, then I definitely cannot afford to take a break. To hear such advice from somebody who has been in the industry for more than 40 years and has crafted a niche for himself, it helps people like me to navigate the industry better."

He also shared his experience of working with Deepika Padukone, with whom he first collaborate in 'Piku'.

He told IANS,“Me and Deepika reunited for Fighter' after 'Piku'. 'Piku' was a very important film for her because she was playing the titular character under the direction of Shoojit Sircar. For me also, it was an important film because I got a chance to work with a superstar of her stature and such an amazing director."

“Every actor in 'Fighter' knew the importance of bonding, so that it translated well on screen as the members of the Air Dragons unit. My experience of working with her has always been great. She stays real and I can see her doing that every day of her life... it's not an easy thing to do, and she does it with so much grace."

