Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton To Join Ferrari For 2025 Season: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton is set to bid farewell to Mercedes and don the iconic red Ferrari for the 2025 season, as per reports. Hamilton, whose contract with Mercedes is set to expire at the end of 2025, will make the move to Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz, according to Sky Sports News.

The seven-time world champion, holding the record for the most wins (103) and pole positions (104) in F1 history, will join forces with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. Leclerc recently signed a new contract with the team, solidifying the prospect of a formidable partnership with Hamilton.

Hamilton's departure from Mercedes marks the end of a historic era, having joined the team in 2013 and securing six world titles. The British driver, who has not won a race since December 2021, was previously linked to Ferrari for the current season but opted to extend his stay with Mercedes until the end of 2025, alongside teammate George Russell.

Despite the recent struggles, especially since the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Red Bull gained supremacy under the new 2022 regulations, Hamilton remains a formidable force in the sport. His move to Ferrari is anticipated to inject fresh dynamics into his illustrious career.

The 39-year-old's potential shift to Ferrari has been a subject of speculation throughout his F1 journey, with ties to the Italian team dating back to his debut with McLaren in 2007. Notably, Hamilton clinched his first world championship with McLaren in 2008 before joining Mercedes in 2013, forming one of the most successful partnerships in F1 history.

Despite having discussions with Ferrari last year, team principal Frederic Vasseur had previously claimed that the team did not extend a contract offer to Hamilton. The British driver, in May 2023, hinted at contemplating his career's conclusion at different teams, including a return to McLaren, where he began his racing journey at the age of 13.

