Hallmark Offers Greeting Cards For All Types Of Love This Valentine's Day

With Hallmark's selection of Valentine's Day cards, shoppers will find one for everyone – from romantic cards for that special someone, to cute and sweet cards for kids and funny cards for friends.

"On Valentine's Day, we celebrate the profound significance of love," said Roberta Abramson, senior creative product development director at Hallmark. "Love begins with all of us, and whether you're celebrating a significant other, family member or best friend, sending a greeting card is a great opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation for the important relationships in your life."

Commemorated annually on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to recognize the unique aspects of all relationships with a thoughtful greeting card or gift. With Hallmark's selection of Valentine's Day cards , shoppers will find one for everyone – from romantic cards for that special someone, to cute and sweet cards for kids and funny cards for friends.

For Significant Others

Although love is felt year-round, Valentine's Day is a special occasion to express admiration for significant others. From handwritten sentiments to grand gestures, there are endless ways to make them feel special.



Greeting cards are the perfect complement to any gift. Express love, honor shared memories and write messages of affection in a whimsical pop-up card to add a special layer to any Valentine's Day celebration. Or, gift a tiny bouquet of flowers and a heart-shaped box of chocolates with the Beautiful Through and Through Valentine's Day Card .

Turn a night at home into a romantic evening made for two with Hallmark's Doing Nothing With You Is Everything to Me Love Card . Paired with a homemade meal, enjoy a glass of wine from the Love You Most Wine Glass or find inspiration for future romantic date nights with A Year of Date Nights Prompt Jar With 52 Ideas , a gift that truly keeps on giving. Celebrate the journey of a special relationship with the I Love You More Than Ever Card . Begin new traditions and show how much relationships are appreciated with Hallmark's Growing in Love Ornament or preserve existing memories with the Photo Cube Acrylic Picture Frame. Take a trip down memory lane with the Then and Now Ceramic Picture Frame .

For Family and Kids

Valentine's Day has become a family holiday for many, serving as an opportunity to deepen relationships and remind those closest to us how much they are loved. From home décor to gifts for children of all ages, Hallmark offers a multitude of ways to enhance celebrations between family members.



Small sentiments of love throughout the home can kickstart that "love is in the air" feeling. Hallmark's Happy Heart Day Snake Plant 3D Pop-Up Card is a fun decor piece, offering a sweet way to share happy Valentine's Day wishes. Start mornings with a cup of coffee out of the Heart Handle Mug , or create hug-and-kiss-shaped cookies with cookie cutters , paired perfectly in a set with a heart tea towel.

Parents can remind their kiddos that they are better together with Hallmark's Better Together collection featuring plushes that stick together, easily separate and reattach with embedded magnets. The adorable characters come in iconic pairs including Chocolate and Strawberry, Peanut Butter and Jelly or Macaroni and Cheese . For littler loves, Hallmark's Love Bug Singing Stuffed Animal with Motion and matching A Love Bug's Quest to Find Her Way Book makes for a fun, interactive activity. Add a mini card to any Valentine's Day gift set for an even sweeter surprise. When it comes to school celebrations, Hallmark is here to help kids get excited for classroom exchanges with this matching Valentine's mailbox and card set . Offering a variety of themes, these boxes or mini valentines sets are a fun and festive way to show appreciation to classmates and teachers.

For

Besties and Galentines

Valentine's Day is a celebration of all kinds of love – not just romantic. Show some sweetness to galentines, best friends or chosen family this year with simple but thoughtful gestures.



Embrace the uniqueness of every relationship by giving a greeting card . Surprise friends or chosen family with a heartfelt message sharing how much they are loved.

Enhance any Galentine's Day party setting with the heart-inspired Ivory and Gold Essentials Set . For a constant reminder of friendship, gift the Geometric Pastel Wrist Strap Key Ring , or sweeten their homes with a Strawberry-Shaped Trinket Dish or In Full Bloom Ceramic Planter . Celebrate all galentines – near or far – by sending words of appreciation in String of Hearts Valentine's Day Card Pack . Add to the atmosphere of the holiday with Valentine's Day gift wrap . Decorative gift wraps and bags are the perfect accessory for any gift and complete the moment.

