Pilot Travel Centers LLC Kicks Off Annual Heart Month Campaign

This February, guests can visit participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers to donate to the campaign and celebrate their reasons to lead healthier lives.* Ways to contribute include:

Contribute to the American Heart Association by rounding up and purchasing paper hearts at Pilot and Flying J travel centers during February's American Heart Month.

Paper hearts : $1, $3 and $5 paper hearts will be available for purchase at participating travel centers to benefit the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign in the United States and Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada with 100% of the proceeds donated to each organization, respectively.* Pin pad roundup or donation *: Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts on the pin pad during checkout to the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign at participating U.S. travel centers or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in participating Canada locations with 100% of the proceeds donated to each organization, respectively.*

"Together, we have the power to make a significant difference in the lives of people, both within our local communities and across the globe," said Diana Morgan, director of well-being and benefits at Pilot Travel Centers LLC. "Rounding-up your purchase or buying a paper heart enables the American Heart Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada to discover breakthroughs and develop initiatives that will save and improve lives."

As part of the Heart Month campaign, Pilot Travel Centers LLC is supporting the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign to advocate for the importance of CPR and to offer its 30,000 team members the opportunity to participate in virtual, hands-only CPR training. In addition to CPR classes, the American Heart Association provides heart health advice and wellness tips among other programming to help connect people with life-saving resources in their area. To find local programs, visit .

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

**Data rates may apply. Other terms, conditions and restrictions may apply.

About Pilot Travel Centers LLC

Pilot Travel Centers LLC keeps North America's drivers moving as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Travel Centers LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot Travel Centers LLC has more than 870 Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot Travel Centers LLC offers trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot Travel Centers LLC is committed to shaping the future of energy as the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of a coast-to-coast EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot Travel Centers LLC, visit pilotflyingj .

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 - our Centennial year - we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart, Facebook, X, or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. heartandstroke @heartandstroke

