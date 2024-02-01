               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CGI Reports Director Election Results


2/1/2024 9:31:38 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.

All 15 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes for

Votes withheld


%

%

Sophie Brochu

99.45
%

0.55
%

George A. Cope

97.95
%

2.05
%

Jacynthe Côté

99.82
%

0.18
%

Julie Godin

99.08
%

0.92
%

Serge Godin

96.87
%

3.13
%

André Imbeau

99.31
%

0.69
%

Gilles Labbé

98.79
%

1.21
%

Michael B. Pedersen

96.93
%

3.07
%

Stephen S. Poloz

99.69
%

0.31
%

Mary G. Powell

97.93
%

2.07
%

Alison C. Reed

99.69
%

0.31
%

Michael
E.
Roach

99.29
%

0.71
%

George
D.
Schindler

99.47
%

0.53
%

Kathy N. Waller

98.88
%

1.12
%

Frank Witter

96.73
%

3.27
%

About
CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).
Learn more at
cgi .

SOURCE CGI Inc.

MENAFN01022024003732001241ID1107798015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search