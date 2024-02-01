CGI Reports Director Election Results

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.

All 15 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows: