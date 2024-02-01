Optum Perks Partners With South Dakota Board Of Pharmacy For Drug And Medical Supply Redistribution Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optum Perks today announced its partnership with the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy to launch a new drug and medical supply redistribution program. The program will provide a safe and functional way for patients and their families to return unused medication for re-dispensing to other patients who may benefit from a donated drug that is easily accessible and cost-free, simultaneously reducing medication and medical supply waste.

"We are thrilled to partner with the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy for this donated drug redispensing program that will help patients who need assistance to obtain medications," said Ken Malley, president, Optum Perks. "This program will help the residents of South Dakota find affordable, accessible medicines and take an important step toward better health."

Through the partnership, an electronic database will be implemented for providers, patients, and other pharmacies to search medications that are available for re-dispensing. Under this program, patients or family members can donate a medication with a signed donation form to the participating pharmacy. Once the product is reviewed by a pharmacist to ensure it meets the criteria to be donated to the program, the medication is then entered into the database and stored at the participating pharmacy. Optum Perks will be providing claims management services for the program.

"The South Dakota Board of Pharmacy is excited to partner with

Optum Perks to launch the donated drug and drug supply redistribution program," said South Dakota Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Kari Shanard-Koenders, RPh, MSJ. "This program has the capacity to provide much needed medications to patients struggling to pay for medications or those who need another option for timely access to medications due to insurance delays. It also provides family members of deceased loved ones a way to help another patient and to keep medications out of landfills and medical waste."



For more information about the drug redistribution program visit here .

About Optum Perks

"Optum Perks makes healthcare more affordable for consumers by providing prescription discounts, on-demand telehealth solutions and more. With Optum Perks, consumers can save up to 80% on prescriptions, with access to more than 64,000 pharmacies nationwide, and access care on-demand for $25 per session. Optum Perks has saved consumers more than $2.4 billion in prescription costs, providing drug affordability for millions of consumers. Optum Perks is a part of RVO Health, which is backed by Red Ventures and UnitedHealth Group's Optum. Each month across its portfolio, RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives."

About South Dakota Board of Pharmacy

The Mission of the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy is to protect and promote the health and safety of the public by supporting pharmacists and pursuing the highest quality pharmaceutical care through education, communication, licensing, legislation, regulation, and enforcement.

