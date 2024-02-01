2024 Award Applications Open To Organizations Demonstrating Best Practices In Workplace Mental Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rich Mattingly, President, The Luv u ProjectBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Luv u Project announced today that the application period for the third annual Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace is now open.The Mattingly Workplace Award recognizes and celebrates organizations with exemplary programs, policies, and organizational supports that advance the mental health and well-being of their employees.The Mattingly Workplace Award is supported by the Johns Hopkins POE Total Worker Health® Center in Mental Health based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Find out more about the POE Center here .The online application form for the Mattingly Workplace Award can be found at The Luv u Project website with submissions due on May 31, 2024.Employers with a broad range of high-quality mental health resources and a culture that supports the psychological well-being of workers are encouraged to submit an application for the award. Winners are highlighted in the media and showcased in professional and industry presentations and publications to serve as examples for other organizations looking to support a healthy, high-performing workforce.“We are proud to present this important award to best-in-class organizational leaders who are genuinely committed to improving the mental well-being of their employees,” said Rich Mattingly, Founder and President of The Luv u Project.An October 2021 Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine paper, "," provided the scientific basis for best practices that are the foundation for the Mattingly Workplace Award.The award considers the following eight categories of best practices:1.Healthy organizational culture2. Robust mental health benefits3. Availability of mental health resources4. Workplace policies and practices5. Healthy work environment6. Leadership support7) Documentation of outcomes8) InnovationIn addition to reporting on their efforts in the eight categories above, award applicants submit data from employee surveys to document the impact of their workplace mental health and well-being efforts.By celebrating exemplary initiatives, the Mattingly Workplace Award inspires other organizations to adopt and implement best and promising practices for workplace mental health.The presentation of this year's award(s) will take place in November 2024.Read more about last year's award winners at

