Tom's Watch Bar Sacramento And The Sacramento Kings Announce A New Marketing Partnership

Tom's Watch Bar Continues to Expand its Sports Partnerships and Footprint

- Tom Ryan, Co-Founder of Tom's Watch Bar, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Denver, CO – (February 1st, 2023): Tom's Watch Bar is pleased to announce a new sponsorship agreement with the Sacramento Kings, solidifying their role as the official watch party headquarters for all Sacramento Kings games.Tom's Watch Bar Sacramento and the other eleven Tom's Watch Bars around the country, are designed to provide a sports-centric environment. Six new locations are underway for 2024, with a current pipeline of 15 new units, all company-owned. With basketball and hockey in season, Tom's also announces partnerships with five NBA teams, four NHL teams, and a variety of NCAA teams, providing exclusive Watch Parties.“We have been thrilled with the reaction to Tom's Watch Bar nationwide. It's just what sports fans have been looking for. Customers are reacting so positively because we've developed the ultimate place to watch sporting events where you can see all the action, with great game time energy and menu and drinks options that transcend typical sports bar expectations,” says Tom Ryan, co-founder of Tom's Watch Bar.“Our new team partnerships will bring fans together for Watch Parties like never before.”Every Tom's Watch Bar has an oversized stadium screen surrounded by hundreds of screens, providing 360° viewing, so every seat is the best in the house. The menu is not the average bar food but elevated favorite game day bites and contemporary options, with a vast selection of specialty cocktails and an expansive craft beer list.Customers can enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite game with highly curated sports programming covering all sports, from collegiate to professional to international, big events and prize fights, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's also offers games, contests, and prizes during the games. In addition to the 360-degree indoor viewing room, locations have indoor/outdoor bars, expansive patios with screens, and virtual Top Golf suites where customers can play over ten different sports with their party.Tom's menu offers a diverse range of options, including prime rib dip, deep-dish nachos, poke bowls, and vegetarian choices. Additionally, the drink menu features a variety of selections, including local craft beers, signature cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.Openings for 2024 include Orlando, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Phoenix, Seattle, and Tampa.Tom's Watch Bar was co-founded by Tom Ryan, co-founder of the burger chain Smashburger. Tom's Watch Bar is owned by SIF Partners, which provided the initial equity capital and announced a $30M fundraising and partnership with Sagard Credit Partners in 2022. For more information, visit .Tom's Watch Bar Sacramento is located at 414 K St, Suite 180, Sacramento, CA 95814.About Tom's Watch BarTom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA football and basketball, MLS soccer championship and bowl games, men and women's World Cup Soccer, UFC fights and boxing, European soccer including English Premier League (EPL) and LaLiga and even obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens, provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans can enjoy premium or personalized sound and listen to the play-by-play of their favorite game. It is the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players, and follow any sports bet.

