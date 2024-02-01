Supercare Health® Honors National Patient Recognition Week With Commitment To Increase Access To Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Respiratory Therapists Recognize the Resilience and Triumph of Patients Battling Chronic Health Conditions

- Joshua Wilhelm, RAEDOWNEY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuperCare Health , a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, honors National Patient Recognition Week, an annual February observance established to raise awareness about the patient experience and show gratitude for the impact patients makes in the healthcare industry. During this important awareness week and all year long, SuperCare Health remains committed to increasing access to care and providing the highest quality programs and products to patients with conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, neuromuscular disorders, asthma, sleep apnea , and more.In 2021, The Health Information National Trends Survey found that only 52.8 percent of adults felt their healthcare providers involved them in decisions about their healthcare as much as they wanted. Additionally, the study reported that fewer than 27% of adults believed their healthcare provider helped them understand their diagnoses and prescriptions. SuperCare Health is on the frontlines battling these statistics through comprehensive programs that better connect patients and their providers while helping patients follow their prescribed care plans.In honor of National Patient Recognition Week, SuperCare Health's leading Respiratory Therapists demonstrated their dedication to compassionate and comprehensive healthcare. Says Lorie Dickey, CRP (Certified Respiratory Therapist), RCP (Respiratory Care Practitioner),“When someone has difficulty breathing, it affects everything they do. It's truly rewarding to hear how we have touched the lives of our patients in big and small ways. Our team works together to give our patients hope, and we are so proud to see them succeed.” Joshua Wilhelm, RAE (Respiratory Account Executive), continues,“Patients are the heart and soul of what we do. Our job is to treat each patient with respect and dignity while providing care that will improve their quality of life. When patients need our services most, it can be a very difficult time for them. I am honored to be a part of my patients' lives, and I know how much it means to them when we make their care a priority.”Summing up his 30-year career serving patients, Robert Perea, CRP (Certified Respiratory Therapist), concluded,“Working with patients for decades has given me the unique opportunity to support people with a variety of health conditions from all backgrounds and walks of life. Each unique patient has a different need, whether it be educating them on their disease process, teaching them how to use their medical equipment, or just being there to hear their frustrations. Throughout the years, I have enjoyed helping my patients adjust to their new challenges, so they can get back to their quality of life. There are many patients I have met throughout the years who have inspired me, and I will never forget them.”To learn more about SuperCare Health and to enroll in one of our respiratory care programs, visit us online . To get in touch with a SuperCare Health customer service representative, call (800) 206-4880.###About SuperCare HealthSuperCare Health is a comprehensive high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health's services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.

