Bayside Rod Makes History With New Music Video“Sinc” Filmed Directly From Prison Cell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Oklahoma rapper is currently a guest of the Ohio Department of Corrections. His new EP is scheduled for mid-2024.

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move, Bayside Rod has dropped a new music video for his latest song“Sinc” directly from his current residence in the Department of Corrections. Shot in his prison cell and edited to professional quality, Rod's video is a testament to his dedication to his craft even in the face of adversity.

The track, produced by Pluto and mixed by AyeMontie, takes listeners on a journey through a day in the life of Bayside Rod in prison. With raw lyrics and a dark beat, Rod paints a vivid picture of the harsh reality of incarceration.

Despite his circumstances, Bayside Rod is not slowing down. Alongside the release of his new video, he has also announced a new EP titled“Mr” set to drop in mid-2024. The title pays homage to NBA star Russell Westbrook and promises a star-studded roster of collaborators.

The rapper, who is currently serving time in the state of Ohio on multiple felonious assault and gun charges, has already accumulated a large following and millions of views on YouTube. His past collaborations include Gucci Mane, OMB Peezy, and former G-Unit member Kidd Kidd.

The video for“Sinc” is a clear example of Bayside Rod's determination and talent, and fans can expect even more from him in the future. Watch the groundbreaking video on YouTube here:

For more information about Bayside Rod, follow him on Instagram at

Bayside Rod

Bayside Rod

...