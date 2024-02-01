Seosurfer Organized Certificate Distribution Ceremony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, December 30, 2023: SEOsurfer Digital Marketing Institute in Bhopal proudly announces a significant milestone with the recent graduation ceremony for its previous batch of students. The event was a cheerful celebration, recognizing the accomplishments of the graduates and anticipating their success in the dynamic field of digital marketing.



The highlight of the ceremony was the distribution of certificates, symbolizing the completion of rigorous training. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of achievement as students witnessed the culmination of months of dedicated learning.



However, the success story extends beyond graduation, with an outstanding 95% placement rate for students who completed the full 3-month program, followed by a 3-month internship. This impressive achievement reflects SEO Surfer Institute's commitment to providing exceptional education and a career-focused approach.



The institute's success is attributed to its dedicated faculty, led by the esteemed Mr. Narendra Kumar Pankaj, bringing over 15 years of industry experience. Mr. Pankaj's expertise and mentorship play a crucial role in preparing students with the necessary skills and confidence to navigate the competitive digital marketing landscape.



In addition to a knowledgeable faculty, SEOsurfer Institute cultivates a supportive and collaborative environment. The team actively contributes to students' growth, providing personalized guidance and assistance throughout the program.



A standout feature of SEOsurfer Institute is its ability to connect learning with real-world application. Many students secure rewarding placements even before completing the course, showcasing the program's effectiveness and industry relevance.



Mr. Narendra Kumar Pankaj, Director of SEOsurfer Institute, expressed pride in the graduates' accomplishments, stating, "We are incredibly proud of our graduates and their accomplishments. Their success is a direct reflection of our commitment to delivering high-quality education and personalized support. We believe in empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the dynamic world of digital marketing, and seeing them land impressive opportunities before they even graduate is truly gratifying."



The remarkable 95% placement rate solidifies SEOsurfer Institute's position as a premier digital marketing education provider. With a focus on industry-relevant skills, dedicated faculty, and a supportive environment, the institute continues to empower graduates to carve successful paths in the exciting world of digital marketing.



