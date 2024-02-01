Fateh Education Welcomes Students At Their 7-City Education Fair

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 01 February 2024: Fateh Education, a leading overseas education consultancy specialising in the UK and Ireland commenced their education fairs for 2024 on 20th January. The events are being hosted in 7 cities across India and offer students a single platform to interact with the top universities in the UK and Ireland. With resounding participation in New Delhi and Pune, the next set of events will be hosted in Mumbai (4th February), Chennai (10th February), Bangalore (11th February), Hyderabad (18th February) and Chandigarh (22nd February).



Fateh Education with experience of two decades is a preferred direct partner for more than 120 top universities in the UK and Ireland. The organization is a member of the British Council with UCAS accreditation and is an authorized partner of Education in Ireland. Since its inception, Fateh Education has guided over 35000 students to conquer their dreams. With a firm belief that experience matters, Fateh Education organises multi-city education fairs, every year, to bring knowledge and expertise directly to the students. It presents the opportunity for students who wish to peruse their education abroad ,to gain from in-person counselling and direct guidance from the universities.



Suneet Singh Kochar, Co-Founder and CEO of Fateh Education, a firm advocate of quality personalised counselling, welcomes students at the fairs to help conquer their dreams: â€œAs we are a preferred direct partner for top universities in the UK and Ireland, these fairs offer students a fantastic opportunity to interact with university representatives and our very well-trained and experienced education counsellors who provide holistic guidance to students. We look forward to welcoming students at our events with the single objective of creating a lasting impact on their study abroad journey.â€



The events organised by Fateh Education require pre-registration so that the universities can gauge the student interest and capability which could result in on-the-spot offers for students for the September 2024 intake.



Commenting on their experience at the Fateh Education fair in Pune, Rakshit Karwasra, International Recruitment Officer, at Newcastle University said, â€œI had the opportunity to speak and engage with around 80 students who are looking forward to studying in the UK at the Fateh Education Fair 2024 in Pune. This gave me a great chance to learn about their goals and expectations and guide them with in-person counselling. It's interesting to note that many students were interested in courses relating to computer science, management, marketing, psychology, and finance. It was a fantastic event and a pleasure interacting with promising such students.â€



â€œThe Fateh Education 2024 fair in New Delhi was quite busy and extremely well-organized, allowing us to interact with many good-quality students. The pre-registration, screening, and pre-event counselling system that Fateh Education uses is helpful and works brilliantly when we have so many students to speak to. I am looking forward to the fair across other cities and interacting with some fantastic students.â€ said, Mansi Chugh, India Support Officer for Cardiff University.



Top universities such as the University of Manchester, University of Bath, University of Liverpool, Kings College London, Durham University, University College Dublin, and Trinity College Dublin will be present at these fairs amongst others. Students can expect to receive personalised counselling time and face-to-face interaction on - various course offerings with an understanding of how it impacts their career goals, visa and financing advice. While this will be the first step in addressing their doubts and queries, Fateh Education will guide them till they reach the university of their dreams.





About Fateh Education: Founded in 2004, by an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, Fateh Education has been providing personalized international higher education consulting to study in the UK and Ireland. Fateh has over 120 university partnerships and 200 plus employees across 9 offices in India. The organization is also a member of the British Council with UCAS accreditation and is an authorized partner of Education in Ireland. Since its inception, Fateh has guided over 35000 students to conquer their dreams.



Started as an IELTS training institute in Delhi, Fateh bagged the coveted â€œAward of Excellenceâ€ Extra Learn by the University of Cambridge ESOL Examinations. To further cater to the needs of students, Fateh ventured into study abroad counselling with the UK and Ireland as the key focus markets.



Fateh Education is also the proud winner of â€ ̃The Best Consultant awardâ€TM from Enterprise Ireland; 4 years in a row, a recognition signifying the market leadership for Irish higher education consulting in India. They are a close second for UK higher education consulting.



Fateh Education envisions being the market leader in the study abroad consulting space for the UK and going beyond excellence to provide the finest quality of personalized services to its students while maintaining market leadership for Irish higher education consulting.

Company :-Good Relations India

User :- Uday Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- 9582180149