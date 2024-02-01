Red Roof® Partners With Canine Companions® Offering Traveler Savings And Helping To Transform Lives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is once again partnering with Canine Companions® through its 'Room In Your HeartSM' (RIYH)

purpose-driven program. Canine Companions is an organization that transforms the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs to those in need, including veterans.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Connor says his Canine Companions Service Dog, Sims, has brought structure and joy back to his life by doing things for him that most people take for granted.

Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from February 1, 2024, through February 29, 2024, save 15% on their stay, and 5% of the purchase price from that stay, completed before February 29, 2024, will be donated to Canine Companions.* Guests may book directly using VP Code 628903 at redroof or on the app, by calling RED, or any property.

Canine Companions' expertly trained service dogs make a world of difference by empowering Canine Companions' clients to lead lives with enhanced independence. Canine Companions believes, and Red Roof agrees, that independence shouldn't be limited to those who look or live a certain way. Disabilities reach all races, classes and backgrounds.

"Giving back is part of Red Roof's DNA and through Room In Your Heart and our partnership with Canine Companions we are able to make a difference and improve people's lives," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer. "Over the past three years, Red Roof has donated more than $100,000 to Canine Companions."



"We're grateful for Red Roof and travelers who continue to support our life-changing mission through the Room In Your Heart program this February," said Jeanine Konopelski, vice president of marketing and advocacy for Canine Companions. "Our service dogs, provided free of charge, open doors to the wider world for people with disabilities – a goal we couldn't achieve without the generosity of partners and programs."

Canine Companions transforms the lives of people with disabilities by providing their clients with expertly trained service dogs, free of charge. Their dogs are trained to perform practical tasks that enhance independence and reduce reliance on others. This powerful relationship leads to greater confidence and inclusion for a person with a disability. Some of the brave veterans who have benefited from Canine Companions include:

US Army Veteran Don Jones:

"For me, post-traumatic stress disorder became an invisible scar that only I could see. It manifested as a cycle of anxiety and hypervigilance, making it challenging to fully immerse myself into civilian life. In 2019, I took a step which felt almost foreign to me: I prioritized my well-being. I applied to Canine Companions for a service dog and was blessed to be matched with Walla, whom I genuinely consider my "life saver." Walla not only assists me in alleviating my anxiety in public situations, but she also comforts me during the haunting throes of nightmares by responding to tasks she learned in service dog training. Walla grounds me and makes me feel whole again."



U.S. Army Veteran Kirsten Holley:

"I feel there is still a stigma surrounding post-traumatic stress disorder. Not all wounds are visible. Although it is hard to have an invisible wound, for me personally, Deen really helps with stress and anxiety interruption. I have more confidence going into public with him. I also no longer avoid social situations because of Deen."

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Connor:

"Sims has brought such structure back to my life and such joy. She makes life so much easier. Especially going out and doing things. I feel like a whole person all over again. She does things that most people take for granted. If I drop something on the floor, she can pick it up. She'll open the doors when it's hard to get through. I don't know how I made it through all these years without Sims."

Previous Red Roof Room In Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including the United Way Worldwide®, American Cancer Society®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund®, the USO®, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, and more.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room nationwide at no additional cost**.

Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. Guests can go Beyond Free Nights® with the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Hospitality goes beyond the hotel room through Red Roof's ESG program, Purpose With HeartSM- an umbrella for operating behaviors and policies- and Red Roof's legacy social responsibility program, Room In Your HeartSM.

Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices.



Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

About Canine Companions

As the leader of the service dog industry, Canine Companions transforms the lives of children, adults, and veterans with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance-free of charge. This powerful relationship leads to increased independence, self-esteem and inclusion for a person with a disability. Established in 1975, Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)3 with six regions across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at

canine

or call 1-800-572-BARK.



*Subject to availability. Third party bookings are not eligible. May not be combined with other discounts or offers.

**Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof or by contacting the hotel directly.



