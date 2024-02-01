Premier Sponsor Powering Chicago Showcases EV Charging Expertise At Chicago Auto Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chicagoland's No. 1 resource for EV charging installations invites attendees to EV Charging Resource Center

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago , the labor-management partnership between the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County (ECA), will return as a premier sponsor of the Chicago Auto Show, Exclusive EV Installer, and official sponsor of the Chicago Drives Electric EV indoor test track.

"As electric vehicles continue to gain momentum, Chicagoland can rely on Powering Chicago's skilled and qualified workforce to install the EV chargers and crucial infrastructure supporting the region's shift to clean energy," said Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "We look forward to sharing our expertise on charging infrastructure, built on more than a decade of installing EV chargers in the region, with Chicago Auto Show attendees and answering their questions at our EV Charging Resource Center."

EV Charging Resource Center

Following a record-breaking year for EV sales in the U.S.,* Powering Chicago is committed to educating attendees on all aspects of charging infrastructure at its EV Charging Resource Center. Visitors will gain valuable insights into EV charging for homes and business and have the opportunity to meet with Powering Chicago representatives who will address questions surrounding EV charging and electrical infrastructure, including site considerations, power needs and different levels of EV charging, best practices for commercial or residential applications, rebates and incentives, and finding a qualified, licensed electrical contractor.

Attendees will have several chances to learn about EV charging and more at Powering Chicago's exhibit and during the show:



Sit down with experienced, qualified electrical contractors to discuss infrastructure needs at the "ASK THE CONTRACTOR" area, and find answers to frequently asked questions at an interactive video board in front of the EV Charging Resource.

Pick up a copy of the newly released 2nd edition of the booklet "THE TIME IS NOW: Considerations for EV Charging Infrastructure Installation ." Hot off the press, Powering Chicago's recently updated publication provides best practices and expert advice for consumers and businesses to educate themselves on their transition from gas- to electric-powered vehicles.

Tour Powering Chicago's mobile field trip truck inside the EV Charging Resource Center, ideal for children and families alike. This 73-foot-long truck and trailer serves as an education tool, providing a snapshot of the industry technology students encounter during an electrical apprenticeship. Speak with experts from Powering Chicago's industry training partner, the IBEW/NECA Technical Institute, about high-demand in the fields of electrical and renewable energy construction. IBEW/NECA Technical Institute will also participate in the Automotive Career Fair on February 13 where students and adults of all ages can find out more about these exciting lifelong career paths.

Official Sponsor of the Chicago Drives Electric EV indoor test track

For the third consecutive year, Powering Chicago will sponsor the show's indoor EV test track, Chicago Drives Electric. At least eight manufacturer brands will participate providing attendees the chance to learn about and compare the latest EVs side-by-side, all under one roof.

"Due to popular demand, we're thrilled to once again offer the Chicago Drives Electric indoor ride-along experience to 2024 Chicago Auto show attendees," said Chicago Auto Show Co-General Manager Jennifer Morand. "This year's indoor EV track will feature nearly double the number of brands over the previous year, ranging from the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Kia EV9 and Lucid Air-a new brand to the Chicago Auto Show. The full list of participants and vehicles can be found on our website."

Morand continued, "Powering Chicago has been a wonderful partner of the show for several years bringing education and helpful resources to attendees on home charging and installation, EV rebates and more."

The Powering Chicago Difference

Powering Chicago members have been installing public and private EV chargers in the region since 2008 and have been trusted to complete projects for notable organizations like the Chicago Transit Authority and Guaranteed Rate Field.

Licensed contractors and qualified IBEW Local 134 electricians bring the highest level of safety, reliability and training to every job. Their industry-leading training begins at the IBEW/NECA Technical Institute (IN-Tech) in Alsip, Illinois, where apprentices complete 8,000 hours of combined classroom and on-the-job training, along with 200-300 hours of safety-specific training during the five-year apprenticeship program. The state-of-the-art IN-Tech facility houses a Renewable Energy Training Field, providing a hands-on learning experience covering all aspects of renewable energy, including EV charging implementation. As Chicagoland's qualified renewable energy experts, Powering Chicago members are prepared to support the area's transition to clean energy, extending beyond EVs to include solar electric, wind power, and energy storage system installations.

Visit Powering Chicago at booth SH11 at the Chicago Auto Show for the latest resources on EV charging infrastructure, speak with qualified electrical experts about residential and workplace needs, and learn how to find highly qualified Powering Chicago contractors in the Chicagoland region. Go to PoweringChicago/EV

to learn more and download the newly revised EV ebook, offering a comprehensive approach to installing EV charging infrastructure.

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technologies in electrical construction, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.

