Escape With Flavor: CÎROC Introduces CÎROC Limonata, Its Latest Luxury Flavor Innovation

the luxury vodka brand's newest flavor innovation and a permanent addition to its ever-expanding portfolio. Inspired by the vibrant essence of the Mediterranean, this quality crafted vodka is infused with tangy citrus and Italian lemon flavors that encourage consumers to step into vacation mode-anytime, anywhere. Its exquisite taste profile was heavily influenced by the timeless allure of Capri's citrus groves, Mediterranean climate and sophisticated ambiance.

#EscapewithFlavor: Enjoy a Taste of the Mediterranean with CÎROC Limonata

True to its name, CÎROC Limonata features strong, lemon-forward tasting accents that perfectly balance sweetness with a recognizable zest. The harmonious blend of bold, sun-ripened lemon flavors instantly calls to mind the citrus groves that blanket the Italian coast, evoking the sun-drenched landscapes of the Mediterranean, Southern Italy and Capri.



"Whenever we step into vacation mode, we become our boldest, most flavorful selves," said James Valdes, CÎROC Brand Director. "Think of CÎROC Limonata as a passport of sorts-your official invitation to Escape With Flavor and embrace a Mediterranean lifestyle, no matter where you are. The world of CÎROC Limonata evokes the perfect Italian summer, encouraging new experiences and adventures-no matter what time of year or where you happen to be enjoying yourself."



This year marks an exciting new chapter for CÎROC as the brand ushers in a new era, with the launch of the latest permanent flavor and exciting partnerships that continue to solidify CÎROC's long standing affiliation in music, community and culture. This launch serves as yet another example of its longstanding commitment to bring unexpected, unparalleled flavor innovations to the spirits industry.



The launch features a 360 rollout starting with a first taste during music's biggest week this week in Los Angeles, exclusive experiences and festivals across cities like New York and Miami and more. Stay tuned on more details for you to Escape with Flavor with CÎROC Limonata in a city near you.



CÎROC Limonata is best enjoyed neat or as a base to a signature cocktail serve like the Limonata Spritz.



CÎROC Limonata Spritz

Ingredients:



1.5 oz CÎROC Limonata

2 oz Fresh Lemonade

1 oz Sparkling Wine Topped with Club Soda

Garnish: Mint & Lemon Slice

Glass: Wine Glass

Preparation: Add all ingredients into a wine glass filled with ice. Gently stir and garnish. Enjoy!



CÎROC Limonata will be available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold beginning in February 2024 at a suggested retail price of $29.99.



CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit

for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process

inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in

January 2003, DIAGEO's ever-expanding flavor

portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC

PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC

SUMMER CITRUS and CÎROC PASSION. In

June 2018, the makers

of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French

Brandy. In

April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury

and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands

including

Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and

Buchanan's

whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and

Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos,

DeLeon and Don Julio

tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys,

Tanqueray and Guinness.

