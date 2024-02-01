Our Place Celebrates 2023 Community Impact Milestones And Looks Ahead To Further Outreach In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New York-based nonprofit organization for at risk youth struggling with addiction and substance abuse saw record attendance and community outreach in 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Place (the“Organization”), a preeminent counseling and rehabilitative organization for today's Jewish youth, reflected on its 2023 work, achievements and milestones as it looks ahead to making an even greater positive impact on the Jewish community in 2024.



Our Place saw record levels of overall attendance across its many locations, which include The Living Rooms (TLR), with five locations, a program and community for young adults, aged 18-35, who are part of an addiction recovery program; its boys and girls Drop-In Centers , where struggling Jewish teens can be with others in a safe environment; and its Our Village sober living homes, where young Jewish adults can begin their lives of sobriety after completing inpatient addiction treatment services.

There are many significant milestones Our Place achieved in 2023 including, but not limited to:



1,800+ new young men and women serviced throughout the organization

37,670 Hot meals served, hundreds of 12-step meetings

The Our Place Boys Drop-In Center reaching over 300 active members and helping over 120 young Jewish men secure new jobs

The addition of two new Our Village sober living homes, with plans to build another, bringing Our Village to a total of five sober living homes

The Our Village sober living homes servicing over 50 individuals throughout 2023, with an 83% sobriety rate

TLR opened its fifth location to service the Lakewood/Toms River, New Jersey community

Members distributing thousands of warm thermal wear in conjunction with NYPD to low-income communities in New York City and South Jersey The successful hosting of several Our Place events and trips including ski trips to Montage Mountain; multiple NBA, NFL, and MLB games; weekly guest business speaker sessions; among many weekend retreats by TLR

“Our Village is an immersive experience of unconditional love, and the power of community is overwhelmingly effective,” said Sony Perlman the Founder and Director of Our Village.“Our 2023 milestones, achievements and statistics speak for themselves.”

Our Place leadership would like to extend its deepest gratitude to its devoted staff and network of volunteers, who make the Organization's great work possible, and looks forward to making an even greater community impact in 2024. If interested in learning more about Our Place's services, locations, and volunteer opportunities, please visit , and follow the Organization on its Instagram and YouTube pages for more updates, events, and ways to get involved.

“We couldn't be more proud of all that the Our Place staff and membership have accomplished together in 2023,” said Eli Verschleiser, Chairman and Co-Founder of Our Place.“Everyone involved cares deeply for the local community and beyond. While we're thrilled to look back on our 2023 accomplishments, we're already hard at work making 2024 another banner year for the organization and those it serves. We look forward to meeting new faces, helping more people, and further carrying out our mission of providing aid to struggling Jewish youth.”

ABOUT OUR PLACE

Founded in 1998, Our Place is a New York-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing counseling and rehabilitative services to Jewish youth & adults struggling with addiction and substance abuse. The Organization takes a multi-pronged approach to recovery and rehabilitation with their Drop-In Centers, where struggling teens can get a hot meal, seek counseling, and join one of the many programs offered; The Living Rooms (TLR), with five locations, is a program and community for young adults, aged 18-35, who are part of a recovery program for substance abuse; and Our Village, a series of sober living homes for young adults to begin their lives of sobriety with the assistance and care of a trained staff and qualified therapists.

The extensive Our Place network enables its staff to regularly place adolescents and young adults in therapy, vocational services, yeshiva, college, and inpatient rehabilitation centers, while also being able to respond to members in moments of crisis. Fighting addiction to prevent suicide and overdose is a never-ending, uphill battle, but Our Place believes in everyone that walks through its doors. The Organization and its staff never give up. It takes a village - and that is what Our Place is.

