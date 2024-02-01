Show Your Love This Valentine’S Day With A Papa Murphy’S Heartbaker® Pizza

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza announces the anticipated return of the HeartBaker® Pizza nationwide today through Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



Each year, pizza fans look forward to the return of the HeartBaker® Pizza, created with Papa Murphy's fresh Dough, made-from-scratch daily, topped with Traditional Red Sauce, 100% Whole-Milk Mozzarella Cheese that's grated fresh daily (or Dairy-Free Cheese in available markets), and the option of adding pepperoni, all for only $11 ($14 in Alaska).

“Papa Murphy's HeartBaker Pizza has been a special part of Valentine's Day for our guests for close to 20 years,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy's.“We're excited to bring back such a well-loved pizza, it's perfect to share as a family or with someone very special to you.”

Show how much you care by sharing a delicious HeartBaker® Pizza while it's back in stores for a limited time. For more information about the HeartBaker® Pizza, visit PapaMurphys .

About Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,133 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S-plus locations in Canada and the UAE.



It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.

