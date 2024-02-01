1St Capital Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Loan demand remained strong in the fourth quarter as the Company's core loans increased $19.9 million, or 3.3%, at December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023. Loan yields expanded 18 basis points (bps) to 5.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18% as of December 31, 2023, versus 0.22% as of September 30, 2023, with the decrease driven by lower overall balances in the wholesale loan portfolio. Deposit balances decreased $15.1 million, or 1.7%, in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023, driven by tax payments, estate planning, and year-end distributions by clients. Operating expenses were negatively impacted in Q4 due to one-time severance costs related to the retirement of an executive.

“We expect continuing core loan growth to drive solid net interest margin expansion in the year ahead, despite the near-term funding expense pressure. We are especially pleased with our core loan growth which exceeded 12% for the year,” said Sam Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer.“Although 2023 operating performance was disappointing, our strong regulatory capital position, strong credit quality, and solid liquidity allows us to remain focused on serving our clients and communities along the Central Coast.”

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and the quarter ended December 31, 2022:



Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.12 for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.22 and $0.24 for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.



Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, totaled $2.4 million, as compared to $2.8 million and $2.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.



Return on average equity was 4.81% for the fourth quarter, as compared to 8.06% and 10.47% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.



Return on average assets was 0.27% for the fourth quarter as compared to 0.48% and 0.53% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.



Net interest margin was 3.40% for the fourth quarter as compared to 3.37% and 3.63% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.



The Company's efficiency ratio was 72.71% for the fourth quarter, as compared to 67.77% and 72.26% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.



The Company recorded provision for credit loss expense of $1.47 million for the fourth quarter compared to $1.16 million and $523 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.



As of December 31, 2023, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18%, as compared to 0.22% and 0.06% for September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.



The Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans as of December 31, 2023, of $989.1 million, $890.9 million, and $620.8 million, respectively.



Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, exceed well capitalized thresholds.

At December 31, 2023, the Company has $391.2 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 39.5% of total assets.



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's fourth quarter 2023 net interest income increased $192 thousand, or 2.3%, to $8.43 million as compared with $8.24 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as earning asset yields outpaced expansion in funding costs. Loan interest income increased $526 thousand, or 7.0%, to $8.06 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $7.54 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Interest income on investment securities remained stable at $1.92 million and $1.94 million, respectively, for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023. Other interest income increased $92 thousand, or 13.6%, to $769 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $677 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to higher yields on average cash balances. Interest expense increased $408 thousand, or 20.3%, to $2.42 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.01 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to the increased utilization of wholesale borrowings and brokered CDs in the fourth quarter to manage seasonal deposit flows associated with Agriculture-related depositors and tax payments. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt.

The Company's net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 3.37% when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by the increase in earning asset yields. The 18 basis point expansion of loan yields from 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to 5.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, outpaced higher overall funding costs. The Company's cost of funds increased 17 basis points from 0.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to 1.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, more commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) method on January 1, 2023, using the modified retrospective method with no adjustments to prior period comparative financial statements for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposure as well as held to maturity securities, which resulted in a $127 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses, a $3 thousand reserve for held-to-maturity securities and a $26 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments. The impact to retained earnings, net of taxes, was $111 thousand. Reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023, are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States.

Provision expense of $1.47 million was recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.16 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision expense was driven by overall loan growth and charge offs within the wholesale loan pool portfolios.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense increased $554 thousand, or 9.6%, to $6.3 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $5.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily associated with severance costs related to the retirement of an executive.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $5.3 million, or 0.5%, to $989.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $984.1 million at September 30, 2023. Cash and due from banks decreased $20.6 million, or 34.9%, to $38.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $58.8 million at September 30, 2023.

The investment portfolio increased $8.4 million to $291.2 million from a balance of $282.8 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was driven by a $12.0 million decrease in unrealized losses associated with the Company's available-for-sale investment security portfolio offset by paydowns; unrealized losses totaled $35.4 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $47.4 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease in unrealized losses was driven by changes in the treasury yield curve that positively impacted the portfolio's valuation. At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, $70.1 million and $70.8 million, respectively, of the investment portfolio were classified as held-to-maturity. As of December 31, 2023, investments classified as held-to-maturity comprise approximately 24% of the portfolio.

Total loans outstanding were $620.8 million as of December 31, 2023, representing a $19.9 million, or 3.3%, increase from the September 30, 2023, outstanding balance of $600.9 million. Growth was balanced across all core loan sectors, with Multifamily, Construction & Land, Residential 1-4 units and Investor CRE experiencing the greatest dollar growth within the quarterly period. This core loan portfolio growth was partially offset by declines in wholesale consumer and lease pools which continue to pay down.