Commercial Vehicle Group Completes Sale Of Finishtek Business To Rowmark LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) (NASDAQ: CVGI), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of electrical systems, vehicle components and accessories, plastic products and robotic assemblies, today announced that it has sold its FinishTEK business to Rowmark LLC, effective January 31, 2024.



Based in Dalton, Ga., FinishTEK, is a hydrographic and paint decorator with 95,000 square feet of specialized manufacturing and warehouse space and 30 employees. FinishTEK was part of CVG's Vehicle Solutions segment serving Tier 1 suppliers and OEM manufacturers in a wide variety of industries, including powersports, heavy-duty truck, appliance, automotive, turf, construction, and agriculture. Rowmark, based in Findlay, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of engravable sheet plastic for the awards, engraving and signage markets.

James Ray, President and CEO of CVG, stated,“As part of our strategy to drive revenue growth, primarily in our electrical systems business and improve our margins, we continually evaluate our portfolio of businesses and product lines for strategic fit and continued investment. This is a positive transaction for both companies and continues to optimize CVG's portfolio toward its core growth businesses.”

CVG and Rowmark are committed to a smooth transition for our customers, suppliers, and the employees. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About FinishTEK

FinishTEK was founded in 1993 as Daltek Inc. It was acquired by Commercial Vehicle Group in 2012 and renamed FinishTEK. FinishTEK is a hydrographic and paint decorator specializing in plastics decorating and finishing. It offers customers a wide variety of cost-effective finishes in hydrographics, paint, and UV hard coating.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about CVG and its products is available at .

Investor Relations Contact:

Ross Collins or Stephen Poe

Alpha IR Group

...

Media Contact:

Patrick Woolford

Director, Communications

...