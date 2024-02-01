Carecloud’S Managed Practice Pediatric Associates Of Dayton Joins Dayton Children's Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that Pediatric Associates of Dayton, a practice managed by CareCloud, is now integrated into the Dayton Children's Hospital network.



As Dayton Children's Hospital takes charge of the medical practice, CareCloud continues to manage Pediatric Associates of Dayton's non-medical operations, setting the stage for positive outcomes and leading to an enhancement of services and improved reimbursement rates.

Hadi Chaudhry, president and chief executive officer at CareCloud, expands on this, stating,“Our focus is on the constructive impact of industry consolidation, with a keen eye on the projected increase in reimbursement rates and the comprehensive improvement of services. This move aligns with our mission to efficiency, quality, and the ongoing advancement of the healthcare industry.”

Underlining their dedication, CareCloud emphasizes its commitment to providing continued service to Pediatric Associates of Dayton. With a legacy spanning two decades in the healthcare sector, CareCloud brings a wealth of experience to ensure the seamless integration and sustained excellence of the practice.

“While we have long been partners in care with Pediatric Associates of Dayton, this new integration aligns with a strategic priority to keep primary care accessible for the children of our community,” says Deborah Feldman, Dayton Children's president and chief executive officer.“Dr. David Roer and his team have demonstrated remarkable dedication, and we look forward to their continued contributions to children's health in the region,"

In the years to come, projects for the practice will include introducing advanced technologies, such as an electronic medical records system, to elevate the overall patient experience.

