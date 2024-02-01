Limitless X Engages The Services Of Lucosky Brookman LLP To Aid In The Transition To A National Securities Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Inc (OTCQB: VYBE) stands as an omnipresent consumer packaged goods enterprise, focusing on the creation and provision of products under the 'Look Good, Feel Great' theme within the nutrition and beauty sectors, today announced that it has engaged leading corporate finance, securities, and M&A law firm Lucosky Brookman LLP in connection with its efforts to seek a listing for its common shares on a national securities exchange. Lucosky Brookman has offices in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.



Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, has successfully closed over 150 corporate and finance transactions assisting private and public companies, placement agents, underwriters and investors. Mr. Lucosky has extensive experience with each stage of the corporate life cycle: start-up, expansion, management transition and exit. In addition to advising private corporations, he regularly advises publicly traded companies on a broad range of activities including, listing applications, stock trading issues, corporate governance matters and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. He was awarded 2023 Leader in Finance in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The award recognizes top professionals in finance across the state of New Jersey and celebrates New Jersey's financial executives at all levels who contribute to the success of their companies, their clients, and their communities.

Limitless X's Chairman & CEO Jas Mathur commented,“At this stage of our company's expansion, we feel confident about pursuing a listing on a national exchange. Partnering with Lucosky Brookman is a strategic move to enhance our efforts in this direction. We expect that the enhanced visibility, transparency, and compliance will open up more opportunities for our existing and prospective stakeholders.”

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a multinational consumer packaged goods company that specializes in developing and offering 'Look Good, Feel Great' products (in the nutrition and beauty industry) through direct response advertising and our distinctive and highly successful celebrity-backed brand awareness strategies. We possess unique capabilities to greatly enhance the reputation and impact of brands, due to our extensive knowledge and expertise in digital marketing and our successful track record in launching new consumer products.

Media Contact

...

Investor Relations Contact

...

1-833-888-VYBE