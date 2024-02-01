Dealer Alchemist Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Autogo To Enhance Its Automotive Digital Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The union aims to revolutionize the automotive dealership advertising experience with the innovative NEXUS website platform

LONE TREE, Colo., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Alchemist , a pioneer in automotive marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of AutoGo (formerly Dealer Venom), a leader in advanced automotive website platforms. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Dealer Alchemist's mission to revolutionize digital advertising in the automotive industry.

AutoGo's flagship product, the NEXUS Automotive Website Platform, is at the forefront of this acquisition. NEXUS is renowned for its scalability, efficiency, and ability to integrate dynamic digital advertising and analytics. This combined platform will now be a pivotal offering for Dealer Alchemist and AutoGo clients, promising to elevate their digital presence and operational effectiveness.

"This acquisition is a game-changer for Dealer Alchemist and our dealers," said Shean Kirin, CEO of Dealer Alchemist. "Integrating AutoGo's innovative technologies, especially the NEXUS platform, align perfectly with our vision of providing cutting-edge digital solutions and allows us to invest in AutoGo's evolution as a premier website platform for the automotive industry. Dealers deserve better technology."

AutoGo's expertise in websites, analytics, machine learning algorithms, and digital advertising will complement Dealer Alchemist's existing suite of services, creating a comprehensive digital advertising ecosystem for automotive dealerships. This synergy will empower dealerships to optimize their online presence, streamline their advertising operations, and ultimately, enhance the customer buying experience.

"We are excited to join forces with Dealer Alchemist," stated Joud Mansour, CEO of AutoGo. "Their commitment to investing in our technology and combined efforts will undoubtedly set new standards in the automotive digital landscape."

Dealer Alchemist is committed to a seamless integration process, ensuring continuity of service and support for all AutoGo's existing and future clients.

About Dealer Alchemist

Dealer Alchemist, an industry-leading technology company, has been at the forefront of providing innovative marketing solutions to automotive dealerships. Their mission is to solve tomorrow's advertising challenges in an environment fueled by innovation, collaboration and personal growth.

About AutoGo

AutoGo has been a disruptive force in the automotive industry, offering groundbreaking platforms like NEXUS, REACH, and CONNECT. Their focus on technology-driven solutions has made them a key player for dealer solutions.

Contact:

Melissa Maxey

Public Relations

Dealer Alchemist

...

(214) 608-6291



