Lucidworks Recognized As A Leader In 2024 IDC Marketscape For Knowledge Discovery Software For Internal-Facing Use Cases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the leading search solutions provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Knowledge Discovery Software for Internal-Facing Use Cases 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51175723, January 2024).



Renowned for its expertise in optimizing the search experience for large global brands across both B2B and B2C sectors , Lucidworks continues to set the benchmark for return on investment (ROI) with its Fusion platform. Fusion's recent enhancements specifically target centralizing and distributing knowledge, minimizing employee effort in knowledge discovery, and operationalizing facet management with configurable machine learning. These advancements collectively empower organizations with streamlined and effective search capabilities.

"At Lucidworks, we recognize that employee productivity is the heartbeat of any successful business,” said Mike Sinoway, CEO, Lucidworks.“By empowering businesses with cutting-edge search solutions and technology, we enable them to more efficiently navigate the landscape of knowledge discovery. Those who master this art transform search into a superpower, gaining an unparalleled advantage. With our pioneering efforts in GenAI, LLMs, and other search solutions, Lucidworks is committed to equipping our clients with the tools they need to not only meet but exceed market expectations.”

The introduction of generative AI orchestration technologies marks a significant milestone for Lucidworks AI , bringing AI-based search enrichment, guardrails for LLMs (language model models), and AI expert services to the forefront. These enhancements underline Lucidworks' unwavering dedication to advancing the search landscape and providing clients with state-of-the-art tools.

For more information on how Lucidworks empowers employees to be more informed and productive with its workplace knowledge discovery solutions

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks believes that the core to a great digital experience starts with searching and browsing. Lucidworks captures user behavior and utilizes machine learning to connect people with the products, content, and information they need. The world's largest brands, including Crate & Barrel, Lenovo, and Red Hat rely on Lucidworks' suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Lucidworks makes search a superpower.





