Konica Minolta Named A ‘Leader’ In 2023 IDC Marketscape For Worldwide Sustainability Programs And Services Hardcopy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc . (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49892223, December 2023). The IDC MarketScape states that,“organizations should consider Konica Minolta when looking for a supplier that is taking decisive actions to reduce climate impact, while promoting the effective use of resources for customers and within its own supply chain.”

The report notes that,“Konica Minolta's Intelligent Connected Workplace strategy also provides customers with access to information management solutions that can increase workflow efficiency, storage, security and compliance by leveraging AI-infused technologies.” It also highlights that the use of digitized content and automated workflows helps customers gain additional benefits in terms of sustainability, and that the company aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its own operations and make its products from more than 90% circulated resources (recycled materials and biomaterials) by 2050.

The report gives a number of specific strengths in classifying Konica Minolta as a 'Leader', such as a philosophy that it can create economic and social value through innovation to support sustainability. This includes Konica Minolta's expertise in imaging, data processing, and data-based decision making, to help its customers and partners to resolve their specific sustainability needs.

The IDC MarketScape report also underlines Konica Minolta's Sustainable Solutions Certification System and its ability to identify and certify a range of products and services that are designed to specifically address environmental and social issues. Using these baseline standards, Konica Minolta assesses its products via a three-step ranking system. Since the Sustainable Solutions Certification System was implemented in 2019, these solutions have accounted for 77% of total group sales.

“Given the urgency of global environmental issues, global businesses have a great responsibility to help shape a more sustainable society by reducing environmental impact. We are extremely pleased that the hard work we put into our sustainability efforts has been recognized by the IDC MarketScape,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta.“Konica Minolta's global, long-term sustainability strategy, Eco Vision 2050, sets goals for the company to reduce CO2 emissions throughout the product life cycle. Currently it is ahead of schedule and on track to reach carbon-minus status by 2030 instead of 2050, as originally planned. The initiative promotes recycling, effective use of Earth's limited resources and the restoration and preservation of biodiversity. By setting these goals and continuing to develop and promote initiatives such as our Clean Planet Program and reduced use of packaging, we also help corporate clients and suppliers achieve effective use of resources.”

Visit Konica Minolta online to download an excerpted copy of the report.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Serie . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 ...