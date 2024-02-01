Noname Security Announces New Executive Appointments To Drive Exponential Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) API security company appoints President and Chief Product Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , provider of the most complete API security platform, today announced the promotion of Michael Baker to President and the appointment of Yuval Barkan as Chief Product Officer. This news follows the December 2023 appointments of Yossi Dagan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Einat Idan as Chief of Staff, and Arie Sholomon as Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) to the executive team.



In his role, Baker will continue to drive Noname's customer acquisition, expansion and success efforts across the globe. Barkan will spearhead product innovation and technology advancements to meet growing demands for API security. Both Baker and Barkan will report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder, Oz Golan.

"When we launched Noname Security over three years ago, we identified a gap in API cybersecurity. From a single product, we've evolved into a comprehensive platform, and our once small team has expanded into an organization poised for the next growth phase," stated Oz Golan, CEO and co-founder of Noname Security. "Yuval brings invaluable experience to drive our next stage of growth, and I am honored to welcome him and celebrate Mike's ongoing contributions to our company."

Promoted to President, Baker joined Noname Security shortly before the company came out of stealth and has been a leader within the organization for more than three years. As the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Baker led the building of all sales motions including inside sales, field sales, technical sales, customer success, and customer support with a channel-first sales model, leading to significant year-over-year ARR growth. In recognition of his success, Baker was named a 2023 CRN Channel Chief . Before joining Noname, Baker served in senior Go-To-Market leadership positions at Armis, Cylance, Inc., and McAfee. In each, he was part of leading the charge in developing direct and channel-driven sales strategies for the major software and network security market aimed at Global 2000 and SMB (Small Medium Businesses), resulting in a cumulative of $100M+ in sales.

In a career spanning over two decades, Barkan joins Noname Security from Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, where, as Chief Product Officer, he spearheaded product management and development after over a year as Deputy Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Previously, he held senior roles at private technology companies and in the public sector, spending 14 years focused on Product, Research & Development, and Operations.

Noname Security continues to hire as the demand for API security increases. To learn more about the company or apply for open positions, visit .

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across four pillars - Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in London.

