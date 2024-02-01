Unemployment Tracker Renamed As Hrlogics UCM, Joining Top Compliance Technologies In A Powerful Suite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unemployment Tracker, LLC announces a name change to HRlogics UCM (Unemployment Cost Management) , joining five industry-leading compliance technologies and service providers under the HRlogics' brand.

With over 150 years of combined expertise across all 50 unemployment insurance (UI) State Agencies and an award-winning claims management technology, Unemployment Tracker is a trusted leader in managing UI claims. Under the HRlogics brand, our team will expand its offering to include a more robust tax consulting service and continue to advance its industry-leading unemployment claims & cost management software.

“Unemployment Tracker represents HRlogics' dual commitment to offering clients the best of both service and technologies,” says Jennifer Calise, President of HRlogics.“I am thrilled to bring the seasoned expertise of our claims administration and tax consulting leadership to a wider audience, and to continue to invest in advancements in our award-winning claims management software.”

The name change comes in tandem with leading Affordable Care Act software and service provider, SyncStream Solutions, announcing a name change to HRlogics ACA. With HRlogics, customers now have access to a comprehensive compliance approach that includes five leading compliance technologies and managed services. This holistic approach includes a range of expanded services, unified software, and unwavering client support.

“The Unemployment Tracker team is excited to embark on this new chapter of our story in partnership with our current clients,” states Josh Kendall, COO of HRlogics UCM.“As HRlogics UCM, we are excited to offer additional services, integrations, and a total unemployment cost management solution while maintaining our commitment to true client-centered, detail-driven service delivery.”

ABOUT HRlogics:

HRlogics was established with a clear mission: to offer employers trustworthy, scalable solutions to complex regulatory problems. With expert guidance and best-in-class software, HRlogics helps employers meet the rapidly changing regulatory demands throughout the employee lifecycle. Our single-sign-on Compliance Hive provides a seamless experience for meeting the regulatory demands of Form I-9 & E-Verify Management, Work Opportunity Tax Credit & Hiring Incentives, Affordable Care Act Reporting & Compliance, Employment & Income Verifications, and Unemployment Cost Management.

About Unemployment Tracker:

Developed in 2015 to solve the unique unemployment complexities of staffing organizations and other high-turnover industries, Unemployment Tracker quickly made a name for itself as an industry-leading, innovative software for managing unemployment insurance claims programs. As a pioneer in the industry, Unemployment Tracker was the first third-party administrator to seamlessly integrate with all six SIDES exchanges and has continued to be acknowledged by the Unemployment Insurance State Information Data Exchange System (UI SIDES) for an ongoing commitment to UI Integrity.

