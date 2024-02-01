Luciole Pharmaceuticals Awarded SBIR/STTR Matching Grant From Business Oregon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luciole Pharmaceuticals

Dr. William Rumsey

Mitochondrial DNA

Match Grant will supplement SBIR Phase I Grant awarded in September

- Dr. William RumseySHERBORN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sherborn, MA and Portland, OR - (February 1, 2024) Luciole Pharmaceuticals announced today the award of a $49,000 SBIR/STTR Matching Grant from Business Oregon. Luciole was awarded a $500,000 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in September of 2023. The matching grant will enable additional studies supporting the discovery and development of small molecule activators of OGG1 (8-oxoguanine DNA glycosylase) for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases . OGG1 is the key enzyme in the initiation of base excision repair of oxidative damage of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). Oxidative mtDNA damage is an important, early initiator of mitochondrial dysfunction, loss of energy production and inflammation which leads to neuronal cell death.“Luciole is very pleased to have been awarded this grant from Business Oregon. Luciole aims to be the premier mtDNA repair company, utilizing an efficient, virtual company approach for the development of novel medicines. This award provides further validation of Luciole's unique therapeutic approach towards the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases"- Dennis I. Goldberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Luciole Pharmaceuticals.“Luciole will collaborate with InVivo Biosystems, Inc., an Oregon biotechnology company, to test our potent new molecules in a zebrafish model of oxidative stress. This Matching Grant will enable studies that were not within the budget of the SBIR Phase I grant, significantly advancing our drug discovery program” - William L. Rumsey, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Luciole Pharmaceuticals."We're thrilled to be collaborating with Luciole Pharmaceuticals. Their innovative approach not only pushes the boundaries of Alzheimer's therapies, but it's also paving the way for accelerated developments in the neurodegenerative sector. The pace at which they are advancing is a testament to their unique and forward-thinking strategy. This Matching Grant award is truly deserved and underscores the significance of their groundbreaking work." – Matt Beaudet, CEO, InVivo Biosystems.The new grant supplements NIH grant R43AG084412. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of NIH.About Luciole PharmaceuticalsLuciole Pharmaceuticals is an early-stage biotech company that is developing novel therapeutics to repair damaged mtDNA, a critical component of mitochondrial function. Oxidative damage to mtDNA is an inexorable aspect of human aging that causes mitochondrial dysfunction, mtDNA breakdown, activation of the innate immune system and ultimately, cell death. Mitochondrial function is essential to maintain healthy tissues and to support human longevity. A natural by-product of this essential function is the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Since the mitochondrial genome is physically tethered to the primary site of ROS generation mtDNA is continually challenged by oxidative damage. Luciole is the first company to focus on enhancing the repair of oxidatively damaged mtDNA.Luciole's technology is based on the cutting-edge work of Luciole's co-founder, Dr. Rumsey. Together with co-founders R. Stephen Lloyd and Amanda K. McCullough at Oregon Health & Science University. Luciole was formed as a OHSU spinout with exclusive, worldwide license to commercialize proprietary small molecule OGG1 activators based on the additional Lloyd/McCullough discoveries.For further information, visit .Contact information:Dennis Goldberg, Ph.D.....

