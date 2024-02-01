Kush Queen Releases Sensory Valentine's Day Bundles For Ultimate Pleasurable Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soak in Love Bundle

The Ultimate Love Kit

Lube Me Up Bundle

Kush Queen Strawberry Delta 9 THC & CBD Gummies

New“Love” CBD Bath Bomb With Vibrant Red Hue For Sensual Relaxation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For Valentine's Day this year, Kush Queen has launched a selection of all new product bundles, perfect for an intimate night with a significant other, or a self care night for oneself. In addition to the curated bundles, Kush Queen has also launched a special Love CBD Bath Bomb in an electrifying red color that lights up the bathtub and gives sensory pleasure.Kush Queen's Valentine's Day offerings include:●Soak In Love Bundle – This sensual duo taps into the intimate link between the mind and body creating a rejuvenating escape in the comfort of one's bathtub. The Love Bath Bomb gives sensual essential oils and vibrant hues, while the Shield Bath Bomb fosters tranquility and immunity. Together the bath bombs combine CBD benefits with aromatherapy to enhance senses and promote relaxation and pleasure.●The Gummies Starter Pack – Immerse in a trio of enticing gummies infused with THC and full spectrum CBD to deliver a flavorful and relaxing experience to elevate your sensory encounter with your partner. Features Tangerine Delta 9 THC & CBD Gummies, Watermelon Delta 8 THC & CBD Gummies and Strawberry Delta 9 THC & CBD Gummies.●The Ultimate Love Kit – This trio of products is designed to ignite passion and elevate intimate moments. Delta 9 THC Strawberry Gummies offer a sweet and euphoric experience that tantalizes tastebuds and the Love CBD Bath Bomb creates a spa-like atmosphere. The Ultimate Love Kit brings in intimacy, pleasure and high vibrations to your sensual experience.“We are excited to provide our customers with the ideal packages to spice up a night with their partners or just give themselves a night full of deep relaxation,” says Olivia Alexander, Founder & CEO of Kush Queen.“We love curating customer-favorite products to give them a truly unique experience in one purchase.”To shop Kush Queen's Valentine's Day bundles, head to kushqueen.About Kush Queen:Since 2015, Kush Queen has been dedicated to the highest standards, premium ingredients, innovation, and education, offering a modern approach to wellness. Founded by Olivia Alexander and Michael Sawyer, our passion for cannabis drives our mission to normalize lifestyle and medical usage for all. Under Olivia and Michael's guidance, Kush Queen has fostered a thriving community and evolved into a globally recognized multi-million-dollar enterprise. Kush Queen products are available in over 1000 accounts across the US, Japan, South Africa, and the UK, offering a diverse range of 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To embark on the Kush Queen journey, visit or connect with us on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco.Contact: FGPR ...

Alexa Gould

Fox Greenberg Public Relations

+1 914-523-8511

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram