UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY NON-PROFIT TO HOST OPEN HOUSE FOR FIRST FULL-SERVICE VETERANS CENTER IN PRINCE GEORGE's COUNTY

- Dr. Arthur Darby IIIPRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The brand-new Unity Center for Veterans will host its first open house event this Friday. The center-an initiative of Unity In The Community Non-Profit, Inc. -is currently making history as the first-of-its-kind center for Veterans established in Prince George's County.“The Unity Center represents a significant milestone for the county as it will directly serve the needs of Veterans across the county and surrounding areas in the Greater DMV region,” said Dr. Arthur Darby III , Founder and CEO of Unity In The Community.“The center is not only the first full-service center and facility for Veterans in Prince George's County but also a beacon of hope for our country's Veterans in the region that we haven't forgotten them. This open house will provide an opportunity to show the public just how special and vital this center will be for Veterans in the DMV.”The event will be hosted on the Unity Center for Veterans premises on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (6901 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, Md. 20745). All community members are encouraged to attend. The open house will consist of a walkthrough of the facility and grounds and conversations with Dr. Darby outlining plans for the center.“I'm a Veteran. And I understand, firsthand, the challenges that returning to civilian life can bring,” Dr. Darby said.“The Unity Center for Veterans is more than a facility; it is a beacon of hope and support for those who have served our nation. It exemplifies the dedication that I believe we all share to recognizing the sacrifices made by our veterans and providing them with the respect and care they deserve.”All are welcome to join in celebrating the occasion. The Unity Center for Veterans looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Veteran community and serving our nation's heroes with the highest standard of care. For more information about the open house, Unity Center for Veterans, or Unity In The Community, please visit or contact ... or (240) 473-2893.

