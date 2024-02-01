Food And Beverage Container Features Integrated Measurement Marks And Internal Fins For Easy And Convenient Mixing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Linda F. of Reno, NV is the creator of the Measurable Disposable Containers, a set of containers designed for meal preparation that have internal measurement guides to assist individuals with portion control. The container is designed specifically for shakes and includes both measurement markings and internal fins for mixing purposes. The containers feature a lid with a locking mechanism to securely seal the container and prevent spills during travel. Each container and lid are disposable, biodegradable, and BPA free, constructed preferably using cardboard or other paper-based, eco-friendly materials.Users can portion, measure, and mix their food or beverage solely within the container without the need for additional utensils. The containers are intended to be inexpensive to manufacture, and simple and easy to use. Users can successfully transport their food and beverage items while avoiding spills and leaks, along with avoiding exposure to harmful chemicals like BPA by using the Measurable Disposable Containers.The market for eco-friendly disposable food and beverage containers has been experiencing significant growth. There is a growing awareness among consumers about the environmental impact of single-use plastics, leading to an increased demand for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. Furthermore, with concerns about the potential health effects of Bisphenol A (BPA), consumers are actively seeking products labeled as BPA-free. Ongoing research and development in material science have led to innovations in eco-friendly packaging materials, much like those used to construct the Measurable Disposable Containers. Manufacturers are exploring new materials that balance functionality, durability, and environmental impact.Linda was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Measurable Disposable Containers can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

