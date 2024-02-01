Automated Face Massaging Device Utilizes Acupuncture Methods To Treat Skin And Ailments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Yvette G. of Sacramento, CA is the creator of the Acupressure and Anti-Aging Face Massager, a handheld tool featuring removable massage heads capable of treating the face. The different massage heads apply light tapping or light circular pressure to different areas of the face, featuring height, weight, length, and speed adjustability to customize the massage. The comprehensive massaging tool utilizes acupressure methods to help reduce headaches, droopy mouth, facial sagging, and much more. A power button is designed to selectively activate the chosen attachment for automated application to the face.The tool features a hard plastic handle with a comfortable grip and is battery operated. This handheld device allows for acupressure of the face using a head with a round tip that taps gently underneath the eyes to alleviate under eye fluid buildup and dark circles. The interchangeable head for Acupressure of the facial points is a single smooth light aluminum ball that spins when device is on. A second head has interchangeable heads that include several beads that work as rollers when the device is turned on. This head can be used around the cheek and jawline. Overall, the multifunctional uses can help people obtain a comprehensive facial massage in the comfort of their own home.Face massaging devices are designed to provide various benefits, such as promoting circulation, reducing muscle tension, and enhancing the absorption of skincare products. The market for such health and beauty products is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer interest in skincare and wellness. Consumers are constantly looking for non-invasive and convenient solutions to improve the appearance and health of their skin. The emphasis on self-care and wellness has contributed to the popularity of tools that allow individuals to recreate spa-like experiences at home. Face massaging devices align with the broader trend of taking proactive measures for personal well-being. Diversification, versatility, and multifunctionality-three distinct traits of the Acupressure and Anti-Aging Face Massager-help innovate within the skincare product industry.Yvette filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Acupressure and Anti-Aging Face Massager product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Acupressure and Anti-Aging Face Massager can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

