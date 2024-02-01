Inventionhome® Product Creator Designs A Comfortable, Fitted Pillowcase That Utilizes A Drawstring To Remain Secure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Leslie Wakeham. of Parker, CO is the creator of the FaceSecret SlipOver PillowCASE, a fitted, one size fits most pillowcase design that covers any pillow using an elastic drawstring, creating a pillowcase design that resembles a fitted sheet. The pillowcase is extremely easy to apply and does not slip off during the night like conventional pillowcases. Each pillowcase is available in satin-polyester (pink, grey, and white) and jersey cotton (grey and white), utilizing quarter-inch woven elastic to create the fitted drawstring structure.FaceSecret, with or without an existing pillowcase, ensures a snug fit on the smallest of pillows all the way up to King-size. This pillowcase application is essential for healthy skin and helps with anti-aging (keeps skin smooth on pillowcase and protects delicate areas around face) and to prevent bed head (allows hair to glide rather than tug and damage hair). For those that travel and like the peace of mind of a clean cover, FaceSecret comes in a travel bag that easily fits into a suitcase.Traditional pillowcases are inconvenient which results in people spending approximately one-third of their lives sleeping on not so clean pillowcase, creating a haven for dust mites, bed bugs, fungus, dirt, oil, and bacteria because changing them is a hassle. Fitted, contour, or shaped pillowcases, have seen growth due to consumer preferences for a tailored and neat appearance for their bedding. These fitted pillowcases are designed to fit the contours of pillows more closely than standard pillowcases, maintaining this aesthetically pleasing look. Many fitted pillowcases are machine-washable, providing convenience for users who prioritize easy maintenance. Established bedding brands, as well as newer entrants, are looking for more secure, skin-safe, and versatile pillowcases to expand their product lines. Branding and marketing strategies often emphasize the benefits of the tailored fit and stylish appearance seen in the FaceSecret SlipOver PillowCASE.Leslie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her FaceSecret product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the FaceSecret PillowCASE can view Leslie's website at and/or contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

