Yield Monitoring Software Market Was Valued Over US$2.062 Billion In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

The yield monitoring software market was valued at US$2.062 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the yield monitoring software market was valued at US$2.062 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.Food consumption is continuously increasing due to a growing population, putting pressure on agricultural productivity, which may be increased through creative and efficient yield monitoring technologies. This is a major driver driving market expansion. Latest technical improvements in yield monitoring services enable significantly reduced input costs connected to seeds, pesticides , fertilizers, and fuel consumption, which is a key driver driving market expansion. Furthermore, government initiatives in the form of subsidies urge farmers to use various yield monitoring systems, providing market growth impetus.Yield monitoring software is a specialist technology that helps farmers and cultivators improve crop yields while reducing agricultural waste. It collects data on numerous elements of agricultural operations, such as soil quality, weather patterns, and crop performance, to give significant insights and recommendations for optimizing farming methods including planting tactics, fertilizer usage, and irrigation procedures. The yield software market's key uses are variety tracking, moisture tracking, and load tracking. Furthermore, the functions of agricultural output monitoring software differ based on the software package. Nonetheless, crop mapping, weather monitoring, soil analysis, yield analysis, and data visualization are typical functions present in most software packages. The yield analysis function gives thorough information about crop yields, including historical data and forecasted yields for the future. Rising food demand fueled population growth in several countries, favourable government initiatives, advancements in agriculture technology, and rising concerns about the environmental impact of farming practices are all significant factors expected to propel the growth of yield monitoring software over the forecast period.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Braiin Limited, an Australian company that provides farmers with yield analysis and other agricultural services, entered into a business combination agreement in March 2023 with Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation, which was formed specifically to carry out various company transactions such as mergers and acquisitions. This transaction was completed for $215 million to enable Braiin Limited to become a public corporation.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global yield monitoring software market is divided into variety tracking, moisture tracking, load tracking, and others. The rising global demand for soil moisture sensors is expected to propel moisture tracking to the top of the yield monitoring software market in the coming years. This increase in demand is largely driven by a gradual shift in climatic conditions and increased government awareness of the importance of soil moisture management in agriculture. Moisture sensors, which employ the capacitance principle to determine volumetric water content in the soil, provide an easy-to-use option for monitoring and adjusting irrigation methods. With rainfall patterns, crop evapotranspiration rates, and soil types impacting irrigation requirements, moisture sensors' exact data becomes crucial. The variable nature of meteorological conditions makes constant agricultural irrigation difficult, and excessive watering not only raises production costs but also causes runoff, waterlogging, and nutrient leaching, eventually diminishing yields. Moisture tracking mitigates these issues by allowing producers to correctly detect and regulate moisture content, resulting in greater environmental sustainability and agricultural yields. As a result, the yield monitoring software market is expected to experience a major increase in the usage of moisture tracking systems in the coming years.Based on geography North America accounts for a sizable portion of the yield monitoring software market and is predicted to expand throughout the forecast period. The wealth of IT infrastructure and the ongoing development in agricultural technology, pushed by the region's expanding awareness of yield monitoring software, create a market opportunity for the expansion of the yield monitoring software market in North America. Furthermore, the growing use of AI and other advanced data analysis technologies encourages the use and efficacy of yield monitoring programs to ensure increased agricultural yield productivity. As a result, North America's yield monitoring software market is predicted to grow considerably throughout the forecast period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global yield monitoring software market, that have been covered are Ag Leader Technology, Green Growth, Topcon, FlyPard Analytics GmbH., Agremo, Pessl Instruments, Trimble Inc., Semios, Integreater® Software.The market analytics report segments the yield monitoring software market using the following criteria:.BY APPLICATIONoVariety TrackingoMoisture TrackingoLoad TrackingoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Australia.Singapore.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Ag Leader Technology.Green Growth.Topcon.FlyPard Analytics GmbH..Agremo.Pessl Instruments.Trimble Inc..Semios.Integreater® SoftwareExplore More Reports:.Crop Monitoring Technology Market:.Agricultural Weather Monitoring Market:.Global Agritech Platform Market:

