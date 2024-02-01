Granicus Acquires Smartgov To Provide Best-In-Class License And Permit Management Software To Government

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Granicus , the leading provider of government experience solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire SmartGov from Brightly Software, a Siemens company. SmartGov is a cloud-based permitting, compliance and licensing (PCL) solution trusted by hundreds of US cities, counties and state agencies to digitize vital services for residents and automate PCL processing for government professionals. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The acquisition of SmartGov expands Granicus' PCL offering to include cost-effective, cloud-based solutions for the smallest applications up to the most sophisticated, fully integrated PCL needs. SmartGov is an important addition to the company's Government Experience Cloud platform solution, delivering a richer set of digital service options to government customers, while connecting PCL activities to a holistic, comprehensive approach to digital experiences and customer journeys.

"As government progresses in its digital transformation to provide seamless, interconnected citizen experiences, Granicus remains dedicated to advancing our platform to make the creation, delivery, management and measurement of those interconnected experiences as intuitive as possible", said Mark Hynes, Granicus CEO. "SmartGov offers another value-added element to our Government Experience Cloud solution, broadening the availability of digital services and enhancing our customers' ability to gain valuable data insights across a larger collection of user interactions."

SmartGov delivers a more convenient, digital experience for the public to conduct frequent transactions with government agencies and is designed to automate and streamline administrative processes for government staff. Advanced workflows and process configurations help staff manage permitting, licensing and inspection processes more quickly and efficiently, resulting in faster processing time, improved accuracy, and higher levels of satisfaction.

"Permitting, licensing, and compliance processes are an essential interaction between communities and their governments," said Brian Bell, Head of Strategy at Brightly. "We believe Granicus is a natural fit for SmartGov given the company's focus and growth trajectory. It is well-positioned to build on the significant impact SmartGov has already made for millions of constituents."

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technologies and services for the public sector. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting over 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, digital services, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, and records management, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve-driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

SOURCE Granicus