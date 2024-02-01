Zelensky Calls On EU To Provide EUR 5B In Annual Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on EU leaders to unite in creating a Fund to support Ukraine within the European Peace Fund, with at least EUR 5 billion annually, for a term of 4 years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address to the participants in the special EU summit in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

“Especially now, this year, it is essential and decisive to demonstrate Europe's complete reliability and the effectiveness of its decisions. Russiaʼs aggression against Europe, initiated by Moscow on the European front, has now been bolstered by another Russian accomplice, namely artillery shells and ballistic missiles from North Korea. They are already terrorizing our cities, in addition to the Iranian Shaheds that are destroying our civilian infrastructure,” Zelensky said.

on EU aid: This is a clear signal that Ukraine and Europe will withstan

He noted that intelligence confirms that Russia will receive a million artillery shells from Pyongyang.

“Meanwhile, unfortunately, the implementation of the European plan to supply one million artillery shells to Ukraine is being delayed. And this too is a signal of global competition, in which Europe cannot afford to lose,” Zelensky stated.

In this regard, the President emphasized the importance of uniting European leaders“in creating the Ukraine Assistance Fund within our European Peace Facility.”





“This is the kind of reliability and long-term support which we now have to set against the corresponding challenges. Not less than 5 billion euros per year, for a term of 4 years. A clear priority,” he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, all 27 EU leaders agreed on the creation of a EUR 50 billion fund for Ukraine in the EU's multi-annual budget for 2024-2027.

