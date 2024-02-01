Ambulance Comes Under Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked an ambulance brigade with a drone in the Beryslav district, Kherson region, damaging the vehicle.
That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army attacked an ambulance brigade in the Kherson region," the post reads. Read also:
Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian observation posts in Kherson
region
As noted, it happened in the Beryslav district. The enemy attacked medics who were returning from a call. The vehicle was damaged in the drone attack. Medics were not injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kherson experienced a hellish night - Russian shelling caused severe damage.
This photo is illustrative
MENAFN01022024000193011044ID1107797822
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.