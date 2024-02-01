Ambulance Comes Under Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked an ambulance brigade with a drone in the Beryslav district, Kherson region, damaging the vehicle.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army attacked an ambulance brigade in the Kherson region," the post reads.

As noted, it happened in the Beryslav district. The enemy attacked medics who were returning from a call. The vehicle was damaged in the drone attack. Medics were not injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kherson experienced a hellish night - Russian shelling caused severe damage.

