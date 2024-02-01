               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ambulance Comes Under Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region


2/1/2024 9:13:28 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked an ambulance brigade with a drone in the Beryslav district, Kherson region, damaging the vehicle.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army attacked an ambulance brigade in the Kherson region," the post reads.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian observation posts in Kherson region

As noted, it happened in the Beryslav district. The enemy attacked medics who were returning from a call. The vehicle was damaged in the drone attack. Medics were not injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kherson experienced a hellish night - Russian shelling caused severe damage.

This photo is illustrative

MENAFN01022024000193011044ID1107797822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search