Zelensky Invites EU Leaders To Join Preparation Of Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on EU leaders to engage in the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address to the participants in the special EU summit in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

“During my visit to Switzerland this January, we reached an agreement to convene a Global Peace Summit. The work on its organization has already started. And I invite all of you to actively engage in the preparation of the Summit. Europe must have its say, and Europe's word must be constantly significant, reliable, and implemented in concrete decisions,” the President said.

According to him, Europe

today sends a signal across the Atlantic and the world over that“the international rules-based world order will withstand all challenges.”

“Europe sets the tone for global affairs – with its unity. Now this is a fact. And it must remain so... And I believe in Europe. I believe that European unity will preserve normal life on our continent, and I am as confident as all of you are,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, all 27 EU leaders agreed on the creation of a EUR 50 billion fund for Ukraine in the EU's multi-annual budget for 2024-2027.

In January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd agreed to start preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of heads of state in Switzerland.