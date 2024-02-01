Ombudsman Office Informs OSCE Observation Mission On Preparations For Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Office of the Ombudsman for Human Rights of Azerbaijan has
held a meeting with Svetlana Chetaykina, a member of the Election
Observation Mission of the OSCE Bureau of Democratic Institutions
and Human Rights, Azernews reports, citing the
Ombudsman Office.
At the meeting, the head of the Ombudsman Office, Aydın
Safikhanli, gave the guest detailed information about the
activities of the institution in the field of ensuring and
protecting the suffrage rights of citizens. Safikhanli noted that a
joint action plan of the Ombudsman Office and the Central Election
Commission was prepared regarding the snap presidential elections,
and based on this action plan, awareness measures were implemented
in the capital city and regions on the issue of citizens' right to
vote.
Speaking about the activities carried out for the effective
ensuring and protection of human rights and freedoms in our
country, the Head of the Office said that every year the
Commissioner traditionally delivers an annual report on the
protection of human rights, and the public is informed about the
measures taken to prevent human rights violations.
The deputy head of the Human Rights Commissioner's (ombudsman's)
Office, Rashid Rumzade, informed on the cooperation relations of
the Ombudsman institution with state institutions, judicial and law
enforcement agencies, and civil society institutions based on the
questions of the guest.
He brought to the guest's attention that to ensure accessibility
to the Ombudsman, the "916" Call Centre operates 24/7, and online
application methods have been created through social networks and
the institution's website. All applications addressed to the
Ombudsman are investigated promptly, and effective measures are
taken to ensure the violation of rights.
Giving information about the activities of the Commissioner's
National Preventive Mechanism, the Deputy Head of the Office said
that visits were made without prior warning to the places where
people could not leave of their own free will and spoke about the
recommendations given, the monitoring of their implementation, and
the immediate reactions to the investigation of appeals.
Other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the
meeting.
